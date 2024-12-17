COAF’s 21st Annual Gala Raises Over $7M to Transform Lives in Rural Armenia

COAF gala hosts, performers, and special guests celebrate a successful COAF gala. Haig Boyadjian, Araksya Karapetyan, Gabriel Buntu, Maria Nersisyan, Dr. Garo Armen, Artyom Avetisyan, Samvel Zakoyan, Joe Manganiello, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Maksim Yervandyan Special guests of the 21st Annual COAF Holiday Gala included (left to right) esteemed actor Eric Bogosian, Armenian actor Karren Karagulian, COAF Board Member and actor Joe Manganiello, and Armenian actor and comedian Vache Tovmasyan. Legendary Gloria Gaynor brought the house down at the 21st Annual COAF Holiday Gala with her iconic performance of "I Will Survive" for over 440 guests at Cipriani in Downtown New York City.

Star-Studded Evening With Joe Manganiello, Andrea Martin, Gloria Gaynor, Eric Bogosian, & Golden Globe Nominee "Anora" stars Karen Karagulian & Vache Tovmasyan.

Our goal is to expand access to the opportunities in life that every child deserves. The generosity of our supporters brings us closer to making that vision a reality” — Liana Ghaltaghchyan, COAF’s Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) hosted its 21st Annual Holiday Gala on December 14 at Cipriani’s in New York City, uniting over 450 supporters for an elegant evening dedicated to transforming lives in rural Armenia. The event raised more than $7 million to fund education, healthcare, and community development programs for children and families in underserved regions of the country.This year’s proceeds will sustain COAF’s programs through 2025 and support the construction of a new COAF SMART Center in the Armavir region. Modeled after the flagship SMART Center in Lori, the new facility will offer innovative educational programs to rural youth. Plans are also underway for two additional centers in the Syunik region. A key priority for 2025 will be integrating artificial intelligence into COAF’s curriculum, preparing students with the skills needed to thrive in a technology-driven world.The evening showcased a distinguished lineup of guests and honorees. COAF Board Member and acclaimed actor Joe Manganiello, honored at last year’s Gala, reflected on his life-changing pilgrimage to Armenia last Spring. Succession actor Eric Bogosian presented the 2024 Cultural Advocacy Award to Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan, stars of the Golden Globe-nominated film Anora. Highlights also included a special appearance by actress Andrea Martin and a show-stopping headline performance by music icon Gloria Gaynor.This year’s Save a Generation Award honored longtime COAF Board members Shaké and Vahé Nahapetian for their enduring contributions. The evening also featured Maksim Yervandyan, an 18-year-old Harvard undergraduate and COAF beneficiary, who shared, “Tonight, I am living proof that your support transforms lives. Thank you for believing in us, and for your faith in what the future holds for my generation back home.”The evening was hosted by COAF VP of Development Haig Boyadjian and Araksya Karapetyan, anchor of KTTV FOX11's Good Day LA. The event culminated in a live auction led by celebrity auctioneer Gabriel Butu, inspiring generous contributions from the crowd.COAF Founder Garo Armen remarked, “For over two decades, our community’s unwavering commitment has driven remarkable impact, and this year’s gala reflects that dedication.”Following the event, COAF’s Executive Director Liana Ghaltaghchyan added: “Our goal is to expand access to the opportunities in life that every child deserves. The generosity of our supporters brings us closer to making that vision a reality.”For those unable to attend, there’s still time to make a difference. Visit www.coaf.org to learn more about COAF’s transformative work and how you can contribute to shaping Armenia’s future.

