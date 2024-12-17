Yield Lift Secures Strategic Investment from Strategic Edge Ventures to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Yield Lift

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yield Lift , a leading provider of revenue optimization solutions for digital publishers, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from Strategic Edge Ventures (SEV), an operational accelerator based in Philadelphia, PA. This investment will fuel the accelerated development of Yield Lift's Publisher Exchange SaaS product and enhance its core platform with advanced AI features and functionalities.Yield Lift empowers publishers to maximize their revenue potential through intelligent ad optimization and innovative monetization strategies. The company's Publisher Exchange platform facilitates seamless collaboration and inventory sharing amongst publishers, creating new revenue streams and enhancing overall market efficiency. The infusion of capital from Strategic Edge Ventures will enable Yield Lift to further refine and expand this offering, bringing even greater value to its publisher partners."We are thrilled to partner with Strategic Edge Ventures," said Victor Tabaac, CRO of Yield Lift. "This investment is a testament to the strength of our technology and the market opportunity we address. SEV's financial backing, coupled with their operational expertise, will be instrumental in accelerating our product development roadmap and driving further growth. This partnership allows us to further invest in our AI-powered solutions, delivering even greater value and innovation to our publisher partners."This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both Yield Lift and Strategic Edge Ventures. The investment will fuel innovation within the ad tech space and empower publishers to thrive in an increasingly complex digital space.About Yield Lift:Yield Lift provides cutting-edge revenue optimization solutions for digital publishers, leveraging advanced AI and machine learning to maximize ad revenue and unlock new monetization opportunities. Their Publisher Exchange platform fosters collaboration and inventory sharing, creating a more efficient and profitable ecosystem for publishers.About Strategic Edge Ventures:Strategic Edge Ventures is an operational accelerator based in Philadelphia, PA. Founded in 2023, SEV provides financial investments and hands-on operational support to promising early-stage companies. With a focus on driving growth and innovation, SEV empowers its portfolio companies to achieve their full potential.

