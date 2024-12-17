All In On Data Partners with The Lighthouse's Guiding Light STEM Program to Empower Youth

Spring 2023 STEM Graduation Victor Tabaac

All In On Data aims to get children interested in data careers

When I created this program 3 years ago I did not know it would make this type of impact on the kids.” — Victor Raymond Tabaac

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- All In On Data announces its collaboration with The Guiding Light STEM program at The Lighthouse, joining other program sponsors to enhance STEM education for children ages 10-13 in the Kensington, Fairhill, and North Philadelphia communities.The Guiding Light STEM program will incorporate All In On Data's expertise in data science and technology alongside its existing curriculum, which already includes engaging modules like Animal Ecology, Architecture, Blast Off Rocketry, and Physics of Basketball. This partnership strengthens the program's ability to prepare early adolescents for the digital future."We're honored to support The Lighthouse's 130-year legacy of community service," says Victor Raymond Tabaac, CRO of All In On Data. "Early adolescence is a crucial time for developing analytical thinking skills. By introducing data literacy alongside hands-on STEAM activities, we're helping students build the foundation they need during these formative years."The collaboration will enhance existing programming with:Data Science Discovery: Age-appropriate workshops making data concepts accessible and engaging for young teensTech Mentorship: Connecting middle school students with data professionals who understand their unique developmental stageApplied Projects: Hands-on activities that blend data analysis with the program's existing STEM curriculumFuture Pathways: Introducing students to diverse STEM careers at an age when they begin considering future possibilitiesAbout All In On DataAll In On Data is a leading provider of data-driven and AI solutions that help businesses make informed decisions and drive growth. The company's innovative approach combines cutting-edge technology with expert analysis to deliver actionable insights and exceptional customer experiences. As a Google Cloud Partner, All In On Data is well-positioned to help businesses unlock the full potential of their data. For more information, please visit www.allinondata.com About The LighthouseThe Lighthouse is a vital community resource dedicated to providing educational, recreational, cultural, social, and economic improvement programs for families, enhancing their quality of life. Founded in 1893, The Lighthouse strives to strengthen the community by working alongside residents to ensure individuals of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive. The organization is committed to its core values of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, putting into practice principles of commitment, relentless focus on positive outcomes, respectful relationships, cultural competence, integrity, responsibility, and connectedness. The Lighthouse operates from three locations in Philadelphia: The Lehigh Building, The Somerset Building, and the Lighthouse Sports Complex.

Guiding Light STEM Program: Graduation Spring 2023

