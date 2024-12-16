Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Market estimated to reach US$ 153.00 Million by 2034 at a CAGR of 2.6%

Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tumor-induced osteomalacia market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.With a CAGR of 2.6%, the global tumor-induced osteomalacia market is expected to reach a value of over USD 153.00 million by 2034 from an estimated USD 118.25 million in 2024.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫-𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚?Tumor-induced osteomalacia is a sparse paraneoplastic syndrome of atypical phosphate and vitamin D anabolism generated by normally compact endocrine tumors that exude fibroblast growth factor 23. TIO is portrayed by clinically advanced musculoskeletal agony, exhaustion, adjacent muscle weakness, and multiple fractures causing prolonged disability.Misdiagnosis and detained diagnosis are usual because of the general indications, and many years may pass before patients obtain a precise diagnosis and accurate treatment. The advancement of contemporary therapies such as fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF23) inhibitors and escalated research and development ventures for superior treatment alternatives are impacting the tumor-induced osteomalacia market growth favorably.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫-𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚?

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
• Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Amgen Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Sanofi S.A.
• Pfizer Inc.
• AbbVie Inc.
• Horizon Therapeutics

are some of the leading players in the tumor-induced osteomalacia market. Aggressive inspections divulge that firms such as Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin are at the vanguard of the invention of TIO cure, especially with the advancement of burosumab, an FGF23 inhibitor, which has acquired notable grip because of its productivity in rectifying phosphate levels.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In July 2023, Ultragenyx declared affirmative enduring data from the research on burosumab, portraying supportive enhancements in phosphate levels and standard of life in patients with TIO.• In May 2023, Kyowa Kirin augmented its approach to burosumab in many European nations, ensuing administrative consent fortifying its allegiance to inscribing desired requirements in TIO treatment covering varied regions.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Growth in Targeted Therapies: One of the prominent trends in the market will be the escalating concentration on earmarked therapies. With progression in molecular biology, researchers have advanced therapies that particularly earmark the primary causes of TIO especially by discouraging the fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF23) accountable for phosphate loss.Timely Diagnosis of the Illness: Consciousness bordering sparse illnesses involving tumor-induced osteomalacia has notably escalated over the last decade. The surge in the consciousness has caused more punctual and precise diagnosis of the condition which is important for premature cure and prohibition of grave complexities. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on tumor-induced osteomalacia market sales.Progression in Diagnostic Technologies: Progression in diagnostic technologies is also driving the market forward. With the escalating usage of next-generation sequencing and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, doctors can more precisely detect the tumors causing osteomalacia. Conventional imaging procedures frequently malfunction to locate the compact evasive tumors accountable for TIO causing retarded diagnosis.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

North America: North America accounted for the largest tumor-induced osteomalacia market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to elevated consciousness, progressive healthcare framework, and the existence of spearheading firms included in the advancement of earmarked therapies such as FGF23 inhibitors.

Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to growing consciousness and progression in sparse disease handling.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?

By Treatment Type Outlook
• Drugs & Supplements
• Surgery

By End Users Outlook
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• Specialty Clinics
• Others

By Regional Outlook
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the tumor-induced osteomalacia market?
The market size was valued at USD 118.25 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 153.00 million by 2034.

What is the anticipated growth rate of the tumor-induced osteomalacia market?
The market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America holds the largest share of the market.

Based on treatment type, which segment holds the largest share?
The drugs & supplement segment accounts for the largest share of the market. 