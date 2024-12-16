Submit Release
Christmas Market takes place in Tap Seac Square for 17 consecutive days from today

MACAU, December 16 - To spice up the festive atmosphere, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) holds the Christmas Market in Tap Seac Square for 17 consecutive days starting from this afternoon (16 December). In addition to the characteristic booths selling Christmas gifts and food, play facilities such as merry-go-round, little Christmas train and inflatable slide are available to celebrate the joyful Christmas and New Year with the public and the tourists.

The Christmas Market this year is held from 16 December to 1 January 2025. The opening hours on 24, 25 and 31 December are from 2:00 p.m. to midnight, and the market is open on the other days from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

To add an air of joy to the Christmas Market, roving performances like Santa Claus twisting balloons, juggling clowns or magic shows are arranged on site. Moreover, merry-go-round, little Christmas train, inflatable slide and other play facilities popular among children are available free of charge from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day. The public can make a booking and obtain a number online to reduce the time for queuing. There is also a certain quota for the public to line up for their turns on site.

During the activity period, a temporary loading and unloading area for the public and a temporary loading and unloading area for authorised vehicles are set up in Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque to provide convenience for the public’s participation. For details of the programme content and schedule, the public can visit the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo and refer to the on-site promotion information.

