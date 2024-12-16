Forecasting the Global Needle Free Injections Market Growth at 14.16% CAGR till 2030, DelveInsight Report

Global Needle Free Injections Market

DelveInsight's “Needle Free Injections Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to DelveInsight’s analysis, The needle-free injection market is set for significant growth, fueled by several key factors. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and chronic pain requires frequent, sometimes lifelong, medication administration, making less invasive and more comfortable delivery methods increasingly appealing for enhancing patient adherence and overall quality of life.

DelveInsight's “Needle Free Injections Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Needle Free Injections companies actively working in the market.

Needle Free Injections Overview

Needle-free injections are a method of delivering medications without the use of traditional needles. They use alternative technologies such as high-pressure injection systems or microneedles to administer drugs through the skin. This approach is often employed to improve patient comfort, especially for those with needle phobia or requiring frequent injections. Needle-free injections can be used for vaccines, insulin, and other therapeutic drugs, and are becoming increasingly popular in both clinical settings and for at-home treatments. The technology offers benefits such as reduced risk of needle-stick injuries and potentially quicker administration.

Needle Free Injections Market Insights

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2024) reveals that approximately 385,000 needle stick and other sharps-related injuries occur annually among healthcare workers in hospitals. Similar incidents also occur in nursing homes, clinics, emergency care services, and private residences. These injuries are primarily associated with the occupational transmission of hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), along with over 20 other pathogens. The rising number of needle stick injuries underscores the urgent need for safer drug administration alternatives. Needle-free injection systems can mitigate these risks, improving healthcare worker safety while reducing healthcare costs and liabilities, thus driving global market growth for needle-free injections. These factors are expected to boost product demand and fuel market growth from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight Analysis: The needle-free injection systems market size was valued at USD 12.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.16% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 27.65 billion by 2030.

Recent Developments in the Needle Free Injections Market Report

• In July 2024, Orlance, Inc., a biotech company based in Seattle, secured a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to enhance and develop RNA vaccine formulations using its needle-free MACH-1™ platform.

• In May 2024, The Serum Institute of India (SII), the largest vaccine manufacturer globally, revealed a strategic investment in IntegriMedical, purchasing a 20% stake in the company to promote the development of Needle-Free Injection System technology.

Key Players in the Needle Free Injections Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Needle Free Injections market include - Integri Medical LLC, INJEX Pharma GmbH, PharmaJet Corporation, CrossJect, European Pharma Group BV, National Medical Products Inc., Akra DermaJet, Meika Medical Co, Basco India., Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc, Technologies Médicales Internationales (MIT Canada) Inc., INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, MADA MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC., Portal Instruments, D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc., Micron Biomedical, NuGen Medical, Orlance, Inc., Bryn Pharma, LLC., PassPort Technologies, Inc., NovaXS, and others.

Impact Analysis on the Needle Free Injections Market

According to estimates, North America is projected to hold the largest share of the needle-free injections market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic pain, diabetes, and other conditions in the region is likely to drive the demand for needle-free injections. Furthermore, recent product approvals, launches, and ongoing clinical trials by leading market players in needle-free injection manufacturing will contribute to market growth. Additionally, growing government initiatives, such as awareness programs and other activities, will further boost the needle-free injections market in the region.

Additionally, Successful clinical trials in the United States have provided scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of needle-free injection systems for various medical conditions and patient groups. Positive trial results, demonstrating comparable or better treatment outcomes than traditional needles, have built confidence among healthcare providers, regulators, and patients. For instance, in March 2024, PassPort Technologies, Inc. reported positive interim Phase-1 results for the Zolmitriptan Transdermal Microporation System, designed to treat acute migraines. The Zolmitriptan PassPort® is a needle-free combination system featuring a microporation device and a zolmitriptan patch, applied to the upper arm to deliver the medication painlessly into the bloodstream through micropores in the skin. So, during the projected period, the market for Needle Free Injections is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Scope of the Needle Free Injections Market Report

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021–2030

• Needle Free Injections Market Segmentation By Product Type: Fillable and Prefilled, and Others

• Needle Free Injections Market Segmentation By Technology Type: Jet-Based, Spring-Based, and Others

• Needle Free Injections Market Segmentation By Usability Type: Reusable and Disposable, and Others

• Needle Free Injections Market Segmentation By Application Type: Vaccine, Insulin, Dermatology, and Others

• Needle Free Injections Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and others

• Needle Free Injections Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Key Needle Free Injections Companies: Integri Medical LLC, INJEX Pharma GmbH, PharmaJet Corporation, CrossJect, European Pharma Group BV, National Medical Products Inc., Akra DermaJet, Meika Medical Co, Basco India., Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc, Technologies Médicales Internationales (MIT Canada) Inc., INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, MADA MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC., Portal Instruments, D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc., Micron Biomedical, NuGen Medical, Orlance, Inc., Bryn Pharma, LLC., PassPort Technologies, Inc., NovaXS, and others.

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

