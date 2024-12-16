Margaret's story

In November 2023, I was diagnosed with stage 3C ovarian cancer. It came as a complete shock to both me and my family. In hindsight, I did notice my stomach looked bloated, but I put that down to the more common causes. My husband also noticed I was slowing down and seemed more tired than usual, but I had no obvious symptoms, and there was no history of ovarian cancer in my family.

I’m not alone in this. A close friend was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer seven years ago, and a good friend of my daughter’s was diagnosed with stage 3 at just 27 – she's now 35 and both are doing well. Their experiences should give hope and optimism to us all. But how many more women remain completely unaware, just as I was?

Sheer luck

It was sheer luck that the cancer was found. A good friend felt that “at our age” we should prioritise our health and suggested I get a check-up. A few weeks later, I booked an “MOT” with my GP. During my appointment, I suspect the GP felt something abnormal in my stomach and added a CA125 blood test to the others. At this stage, there was no mention of ovarian cancer.

Fast forward to just before Christmas: I had my first round of chemotherapy. After the second round, I developed sepsis and spent eight days in the hospital. Once I completed my initial course of chemotherapy, I underwent cytoreductive surgery.

Unfortunately, another infection followed, and I found myself back in hospital. By May, I had completed six rounds of chemotherapy with the added bonus of having an allergic reaction to the final one. Now, I’m on Niraparib.

Sanctuary

During those early months of treatment, I struggled to process everything that was happening to me and what lay ahead. It was winter, and I retreated into what I called my sanctuary – my home – where I spent hours watching TV, trying to cope with the various side effects of chemo.

One thing that stood out during this time was the constant media coverage about breast, bowel, and prostate cancer awareness. I was very frustrated and upset because not once did I hear ovarian cancer mentioned.

Making a difference

It was through a friend I first learned about Target Ovarian Cancer. It was great to see that they were raising awareness and advocating for better tests and treatments for women like me. We all know the statistics – we have a better chance of survival if the cancer is caught in its early stages.

At first, I wasn't sure what I could do beyond raising awareness within my own circle. Then I came across the Ovar-Dressed Walk|Run, and I realised this could be my way to make a small difference, so I signed up and immediately sent out my fundraising page to every contact in my address book.

I encouraged my incredibly supportive husband and family to do the same. I was overwhelmed by the fantastic response I received. People – men included – reached out with supportive messages, some sharing their own experiences with cancer. It was good to see men engage in these conversations, often through my husband, because ovarian cancer, while affecting women, impacts hugely on our family and friends.

Onwards and upwards

I would encourage anyone to take on a similar challenge. The responses I received showed that raising awareness truly makes a difference. Who knows, it may help someone catch ovarian cancer early.

My whole family joined me on the walk, and I felt a sense of security having them close by. The support from the Target Ovarian Cancer team was fantastic, and everyone had huge smiles on their faces.

Knowing that the funds we raised will be put to good use is incredibly reassuring. We're fortunate to have so many treatments available today, thanks to ongoing research and the generosity of donors. My personal motto through all of this has been “onwards and upwards.”

To anyone reading this who is also going through a diagnosis of ovarian cancer, I wish you strength. It's an overwhelming journey, full of fear, doubt and anxiety that affects entire families. But there is hope thanks to the incredible research and hard work of charities like Target Ovarian Cancer.

If you’ve been affected by this story and would like to speak to a specialist nurse, you can call our free support line on 0808 802 6000 or contact us: [email protected]. We're open from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.