Global Antivirus Software Market To Reach $5.1 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 4.8%

Antivirus Software Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The antivirus software market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%” — The Business Research Company

Is the Antivirus Software Market Showing Steady Growth?

The antivirus software market has seen steady growth over the years, with an expected rise from $4.09 billion in 2023 to $4.23 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.5%. This steady progress in the historical period is attributed to the rise in cybersecurity threats, increased internet usage and connectivity, data privacy concerns, and the business, regulatory compliance and financial risks associated with them.

What Are the Expected Trends and Drivers for the Antivirus Software Market?

In the coming years, the market size is expected to continue its growth trend, with projections showing it will rise to $5.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the threat of ransomware and advanced persistent threats APTs, integration with endpoint security, as well as IoT security concerns. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period include solutions for ransomware protection and mitigation, mobile security, security automation and orchestration, phishing prevention and identity protection, along with features for regulatory compliance and data privacy.



Who Are the Key Players in the Antivirus Software Market?

Major enterprises operating in the antivirus software market include Tencent Holdings Limited, Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd., Bitdefender S.R.L., CrowdStrike Inc., Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, and Avast Software s.r.o., to name a few.

What is Driving Growth in the Antivirus Software Market?

The increasing number of cyber-attacks is predicted to be a key factor propelling the antivirus software market's growth. Cyberattacks frequently aim to disrupt, disable, destroy, or manipulate devices through cyberspace deliberately. There has been a surge in hacking and data breaches on computers, laptops, and mobiles using viruses or malware, requiring antivirus software to block or prevent these threats and ensure device security.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Antivirus Software Market?

One of the emerging trends in the antivirus software market is the advent of cloud-based antivirus solutions. Instead of burdening the device with an antivirus suite, the solution offloads the work to a server in the cloud. These solutions protect PCs, laptops, mobile devices by providing behavioral-based screening and malware software updates capable of transferring data. For instance, in a 2021 report by Tracxn Technologies Limited, a software company based in India, it was stated that major companies such as Malwarebytes, Avast, Panda Security, Qihoo 360 Technology, AVG Technologies are utilizing cloud-based antivirus solutions.

How Is the Antivirus Software Market Segmented?

- By Type: Computers, Tablets, Smart Phones, Other Types

- By Operating System: Windows, MAC, Android Or IOS Or Linux

- By End User: Corporate, Personal, Government

What Do We Know About the Regional Analysis of the Antivirus Software Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the antivirus software market in 2023. Europe succeeded as the second-largest region in terms of market share. The regions covered in the antivirus software market report extend from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, to the Middle East, and Africa.

