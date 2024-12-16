Criminal ringleaders set to face tough penalties

Release date: 16/12/24

Criminals seeking to recruit children to do their dirty work will face tough new penalties under laws that are now in effect across South Australia.

Under the laws, which come into effect today, individuals who seek to get around the law by recruiting children to commit major indictable offences could face up to 15 years in jail – regardless of whether the child carries out the criminal act or is prosecuted for it.

The changes give South Australia the toughest penalties in the nation for this type of offending.

These reforms are part of a suite of tougher legislative measures introduced by the Government and passed this year, including:

Indefinite detention of repeat serious child sex offenders

Legislating for a publicly-accessible child sex offender register

Expanding the definition of a high risk offender

Tougher laws and penalties for domestic strangulation

Banning the display of Nazi symbols and the Nazi salute.

The Government will maintain it’s focus on strengthening the criminal law in 2025, with comprehensive reform of knife laws due to be introduced in the first sitting week of the new year.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This Government will not tolerate those criminals who are cowardly enough to seek to hide behind children to avoid doing time in prison.

These are comprehensive laws that will enable authorities to prosecute those vile people who seek to exploit children by getting them to engage in serious criminal acts on their behalf.

This government will continue reforming the law to help keep our community safe and ensure authorities can hold perpetrators to account.