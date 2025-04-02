Mini Woolies program expands in SA to support young people with disabilities

Release date: 02/04/25

The Malinauskas Labor government is proud to support young people with disabilities in having equal employment opportunities in South Australia.

The Department of Education’s Disability Transition program is launching two new Mini Woolies locations in Adelaide and Noarlunga.

These simulated supermarket spaces help students with disabilities develop essential skills in a real retail environment.

Many South Australians started their careers with a “check-out” job, and this program offers the same opportunity for participants. In partnership with Woolworths, TAFE SA’s Adelaide City and Noarlunga campuses have converted classrooms into immersive, Woolworths-branded environments.

These classrooms feature shelves, grocery items, fresh food baskets, signs, and even registers, making it feel like a real supermarket.

The Mini Woolies program helps students practice skills in literacy, numeracy, communication, and customer service—skills that are important for independence and future employment.

Woolworths and the Department for Education aim to boost students' confidence and prepare them for life after school.

Launched in South Australia in 2022, the program now includes over 95 sites across Australia and New Zealand, helping more than 7,100 young people with disabilities.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Human Services Nat Cook

Hiring young people with disabilities gives organisations more than just employees—it brings fresh ideas, loyalty, and creativity that can lead to success.

People with disabilities can offer unique perspectives and help drive innovation in the workplace. It's a win-win for everyone!

Attributable to Sarah Corey, the General Manager of Enterprise Operations and Mini Woolies at Woolworths Group

We are excited to be back in South Australia and expanding our footprint of Mini Woolies sites through this partnership with the Disability Transition program.

We hope these new spaces will provide a unique learning experience for young people with disabilities, and we’re excited to see how it will help students build confidence and achieve their goals.