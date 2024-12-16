Milk Protein Market anticipated to reach US$24.111 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.31%

The milk protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from US$18.613 billion in 2025 to US$24.111 billion by 2030.

The milk protein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from US$18.613 billion in 2025 to US$24.111 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the milk protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$24.111 billion by 2030.Milk proteins are types of proteins such as casein, lactalbumin, and lactoglobulin found in milk. As these proteins have high nutritional value as they contain amino acids , calcium, bioactive peptides etc., making them a suitable option for protein intake. It offers multiple health benefits such as muscle growth, bone health, supporting the immune system and resistance against many diseases such as cancer.Several factors are driving the market growth of milk protein. It is in demand as a dietary supplement, sports nutrition, infant formula and many more. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of a healthy diet owing to which people have shifted their priority to dairy-based protein supplements. Additionally, in developed countries, a large part of the population has a hectic lifestyle due to which they suffer from very poor metabolic health. Milk protein helps in rebuilding body tissue and increases the potential of the immune system. Milk products have a high amount of whey and casein proteins. These are the supplements that are in high demand. Dairy products are used for a wide range of food preparation purposes, such as thickening, gelling, modifying the food texture, and foaming a food product. This is likely to drive the demand for the milk protein market. Additionally, increasing lactose intolerance as well as a growing use of milk protein in cosmetics is leading the market trajectories.The market is witnessing continuous innovation including new product developments allowing companies to diversify their product lines to meet the growing and changing consumer demand. For example, in November 2023, Nestle announced the development of N3 milk containing all the essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins and minerals along with prebiotic fibres, low lactose content as well as 15% fewer calories than traditional milk protein.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-milk-protein-market The global milk protein market by type is segmented into casein and whey. Casein is the solid portion of milk which are slow-digesting protein allowing the steady release of amino acids, helpful for muscle recovery. On the other hand, whey protein is the liquid part of milk, and it is digested easily promoting muscle growth. During the forecast period, though both segments will be growing, whey protein is expected to be the fastest-growing due to its increased demand for its faster absorbability as well as its varied applications.The global milk protein market by form is segmented into liquid and dry. Liquid milk proteins are in the form of ready-to-eat format while dry milk proteins are formed by evaporating moisture from the milk. During the forecast period, dry milk protein will grow fastest as it has a longer shelf life, is easy to store and transport, has versatile applications as well as is cost-effective.The global milk protein market by application is segmented into bakery, beverages, dietary supplements and others. It is used as a raw material in various baked products such as muffins, cookies etc. In the beverage industry, milk protein is used as a key ingredient in protein-enriched beverages such as protein shakes. In the dietary supplement application, it is used as a key ingredient in protein bars, snacks, protein-based meals etc. During the forecast period, the dietary supplement market will be the fastest growing owing to several reasons such as the growing health-conscious population looking for supplementing protein in their body.Based on geography, In the global milk protein market, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to attain a greater market share compared to other regions. This region is among the biggest producers and consumers of milk and dairy products worldwide. The production of milk in the Asian region witnessed a growth of about 2.3% in 2023, as compared to 2022, as stated by the report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.The report includes the major players operating in the global milk protein market: AMCO Proteins, EnNutrica Proteins Division (Dindigul Farm Product Private Ltd.), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Saputo Inc., Kerry Group plc, Havero Hoogwegt Group, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Group Lactalis, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Theo Muller Group), Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Titan Biotech Limited, Nutra Healthcare Private Limited, Paras (VRS Foods Ltd), BaltMilk and Idaho Milk Products.The market analytics report segments the global milk protein market as follows:• By Typeo Caseino Whey Protein• By Formso Liquido Dry• By Applicationso Bakeryo Beverageso Dietary Supplementso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Israel• Saudi Arabia• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• South Korea• India• Thailand• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• AMCO Proteins• EnNutrica Proteins Division (Dindigul Farm Product Private Ltd.)• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.• Saputo Inc.• Kerry Group plc• Havero Hoogwegt Group• Arla Foods Ingredients Group• Group Lactalis• Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Theo Muller Group)• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited• Titan Biotech Limited• Nutra Healthcare Private Limited• Paras (VRS Foods Ltd)• BaltMilk• Idaho Milk ProductsExplore More Reports:• Animal Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/animal-protein-ingredients-market • Soy Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/soy-protein-market • Whey Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.