Viking Arms Ltd Appointed as Exclusive UK Distributor for ANSCHÜTZ

CINDERFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Arms Ltd, a trusted leader in the distribution of firearms, ammunition, and accessories for over 60 years, is proud to announce its appointment as the exclusive UK distributor for the world-renowned German manufacturer, ANSCHÜTZ. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, combining ANSCHÜTZ’s legacy of precision and innovation with Viking Arms’ steadfast commitment to customer service and product support.Renowned for its outstanding craftsmanship, ANSCHÜTZ has been a global leader in the hunting and sporting firearms industry since 1856. With a reputation for precision, reliability, and innovation, ANSCHÜTZ products are the choice of Olympic champions, world-class biathletes, and professional hunters worldwide. This new partnership with Viking Arms ensures that UK customers will have unparalleled access to ANSCHÜTZ’s premium products, supported by Viking Arms’ industry-leading expertise and infrastructure.As a cornerstone of the UK firearms industry, Viking Arms has built a reputation for excellence since its founding in 1965. Operating from its purpose-built headquarters in North Yorkshire, the company offers extended warehousing and logistical capabilities, including secure, licensed storage facilities approved by the UK Home Office.Viking Arms is committed to delivering not only world-class products but also exceptional customer service and product support. With a highly experienced team and a deep understanding of both sporting and defence markets, Viking Arms ensures that customers receive tailored solutions to meet their needs. This focus on service aligns seamlessly with ANSCHÜTZ’s philosophy of putting people first and delivering premium-quality products to enable customer success.The partnership reflects a shared vision of excellence, innovation, and customer-centric values. Viking Arms will work closely with ANSCHÜTZ to provide UK customers with access to the full range of ANSCHÜTZ’s industry-leading products, backed by comprehensive after-sales support, technical expertise, and a commitment to long-term relationships.“We are honoured to represent ANSCHÜTZ in the UK market,” said Sam MacArthur, the Managing Director of Viking Arms. “Their reputation for precision and quality is second to none, and we are excited to bring their products to our customers with the level of service and support they deserve. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation.”Jochen Anschütz, the President of Anshütz further added that, “The ANSCHÜTZ family and staff are very much looking forward to working with Viking in the UK market. Both companies taking this next important step together will see the beginning of a successful long-term relationship, with impressive things to come for the UK market. Both family businesses have the same ideas, opinions and goals. ANSCHÜTZ is very proud to have VIKING as a new partner. A perfect match.”This collaboration signals a new era for both Viking Arms and ANSCHÜTZ, reinforcing their shared dedication to quality, precision, and customer success. Together, they aim to set new standards in the UK hunting and sporting firearms market.About Viking ArmsFounded in 1965, Viking Arms Ltd is a leading distributor of firearms, ammunition, and accessories in the UK, serving the sporting retail market as well as police and military sectors. With a reputation for technical expertise, logistical excellence, and customer service, Viking Arms is committed to delivering tailored solutions and premium products to its clients.For more information about Viking Arms Ltd and ANSCHÜTZ products, please contact: info@vikingarms.comAbout ANSCHÜTZFounded in 1856, ANSCHÜTZ is a sixth-generation family business and a global leader in the hunting and sporting firearms market. Known for its precision, innovation, and reliability, ANSCHÜTZ products are trusted by Olympic champions, professional shooters, and hunters worldwide. The company is dedicated to supporting its customers with premium products and a commitment to excellence.

