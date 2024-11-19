addCar Rentals awarded 2nd year in a row by DiscoverCars.com

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, addCar Rental has been awarded the prestigious Excellent Car Rental Service Award. The prize is presented by DiscoverCars.com, one of the world's leading car rental platforms. This recognition highlights addCar Rental’s exceptional performance in consistently delivering high-quality service to customers.

Focus on service and customer needs

Receiving this award is a significant achievement in the car rental industry and is greatly valued by addCar Rental:

"We are extremely proud to have received this award after many years of dedication to service and customer satisfaction. This recognition is shared with all our franchisees who work hard every day to meet customer expectations," said Kristian Kirchheiner, CEO and founder of addCar Rental.

Dedicated to customer satisfaction

addCar Rental remains committed to quality and customer satisfaction, key factors that make the company a valued partner in the car rental industry. A partnership requires a consistent approach to customer service, ensuring positive experiences for all clients. This is a shared value between DiscoverCars.com and addCar Rental.

Customer ratings determine the award winners

When choosing a car rental provider, customers often consider more than just the price; they also want to know about the level of service they can expect. Customer reviews provide valuable insights. DiscoverCars.com collects feedback from clients after they return their rental vehicles. Based on customer responses gathered from September 2022 to August 2023, addCar Rental was honored with the Excellent Car Rental Service Award.

These are the aspects customers rate on DiscoverCars.com:

Overall value of their rental experience

Ease of locating the rental desk or representative

Cleanliness of the vehicle

Efficiency of the rental agents

Time spent during pick-up

Time spent during drop-off

Condition of the rental vehicle

About addCar Rental

Founded in 2005, addCar Rental has become one of Europe’s leading car rental companies, with a presence in 35 countries. The company offers a wide range of vehicles for travel, business, or leisure purposes. addCar Rental is recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, providing flexible options, a seamless booking process, and 24/7 support when needed.

addcarrental.com

+355 44522 672

reservation@addcar.com

Website: https://www.addcarrental.com/

Blog: https://www.addcarrental.com/blog

