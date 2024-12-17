Florida Based Black Owned Interior Design Company Receives Five Awards

Logo The Best of Florida Jacksonville Home Magazine Winner

Black owned interior design company recognized for products and services.

If you want a golden rule that will fit everything, this is it: Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful.” — William Morris

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black owned interior design company Silver Needle & Thread HOME in Jacksonville, Florida recently recognized for products and services in the industry. The company received three awards in the " Best of Florida " voting competition for the following categories: Window Treatment-Winner, Interior Design- Regional Winner and Other Home Contracting Services-Regional Winner. The voting was conducted by Guide To Florida. com and took place over a specified time period.The company was also chosen " The Best of Clay " for it's organic, natural and sustainable fabric store via The Clay Today News Publication competition.In addition, Jacksonville Magazine Publication Best of Homes readers poll chose sntHOME in the category of "The Best of Jacksonville", fabric store.The company opened its doors November 2021 servicing the public and to the trade professionals focused on quality, clean, healthy design and next level service. Their #1 priority is to optimize the functional, look and design of spaces while minimizing the consumption of fast disposable furnishings-furniture and reduce landfill waste. Within the showroom clients have access to 218 fabric mills and brands and a host of services to effortless bring their projects to life."We take pride in the work we do", says owner, Patricia Davis and "we're grateful to know that our commitment to doing so is being recognized by our community, city and state.

