Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Brown
|Brown County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Salem Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|The RiverSouth Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|One Neighborhood New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Intercommunity Cable Regulatory Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|Village of Mount Blanchard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hocking
|Hocking County Agricultural Society
Special Audit
10/8/2019 TO 1/31/2023
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Jefferson
|Warren Water Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|Licking County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Huntington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Marion
|Waldo Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Muskingum
|Maysville Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Roseville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Village of Caldwell
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Elmore
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|City of Alliance
Fiscal Watch Analysis Termination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2026
|Fiscal Watch Analysis - Termination
|Stark County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Vernon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Warren
|Village of Harveysburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Salem Township Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren County Combined Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Village of Nevada
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|
