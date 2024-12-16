Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Brown Brown County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Salem Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin The RiverSouth Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
One Neighborhood New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Intercommunity Cable Regulatory Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock Village of Mount Blanchard
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hocking Hocking County Agricultural Society
Special Audit
10/8/2019 TO 1/31/2023		 Special Audit FFR
Jefferson Warren Water Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Licking Licking County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain Huntington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Marion Waldo Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Muskingum Maysville Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Roseville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Village of Caldwell
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Elmore
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark City of Alliance
Fiscal Watch Analysis Termination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2026		 Fiscal Watch Analysis - Termination
Stark County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Vernon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Warren Village of Harveysburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Salem Township Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren County Combined Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Village of Nevada
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

