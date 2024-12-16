Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Brown Brown County District Board of Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Butler Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Columbiana Salem Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin The RiverSouth Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit One Neighborhood New Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Intercommunity Cable Regulatory Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock Village of Mount Blanchard

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hocking Hocking County Agricultural Society

Special Audit

10/8/2019 TO 1/31/2023 Special Audit FFR

Jefferson Warren Water Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Licking Licking County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Huntington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Marion Waldo Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Muskingum Maysville Regional Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Roseville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Village of Caldwell

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit Ottawa Salem Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Elmore

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Stark City of Alliance

Fiscal Watch Analysis Termination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2026 Fiscal Watch Analysis - Termination Stark County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Trumbull Vernon Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Warren Village of Harveysburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Salem Township Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Warren County Combined Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wyandot Village of Nevada

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit