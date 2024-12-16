Children and Screens Announces Handbook on Digital Media’s Impact on Children and Adolescents

New Research-Based Resource Aims to Guide Policymakers, Educators, and Parents in Navigating the Complex Digital Landscape for Kids

This comprehensive volume offers the latest research, expert insights, and actionable recommendations in the field of digital media's effects on children, adolescents, and their families. By distilling the most critical new findings, the handbook provides an up-to-date resource for policymakers, educators, healthcare professionals, and parents navigating today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. By distilling the most critical new findings, the handbook provides an up-to-date resource for policymakers, educators, healthcare professionals, and parents navigating today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.Featuring contributions from nearly 400 respected experts in child development, psychology, health, digital media research, and more, this handbook provides a deep dive into how screens impact the physical, mental, and social well-being of children and adolescents.Kris Perry, Executive Director of Children and Screens, introduces this initiative by emphasizing the depth and breadth of interdisciplinary evidence and the pressing need for informed action on children’s media use. “This handbook represents the expertise of the nation’s leading scholars and practitioners, providing a unique synthesis of the intricate interplay between screen use and the health, development, and well-being of children and adolescents,” said Perry.“Since 2017, the domain of children and media has transformed dramatically—platforms like TikTok, virtual reality, and generative artificial intelligence are now at the forefront. Each day, new reports highlight the potential risks posed by these platforms, fueling global conversations about the urgent need to ensure digital landscapes are designed with children’s basic rights and needs in mind.”She added, “We must remain steadfast in our commitment to foster a balanced approach to digital media that maximizes the benefits and mitigates the risks for children. This comprehensive, open-access handbook will serve as an invaluable resource for researchers, practitioners, policymakers, educators, and caregivers alike, empowering us all to promote the optimal well-being of our children in the digital age.”The handbook explores several critical topics, including youth mental health and social media, addressing how social media platforms may contribute to anxiety, depression, and body image concerns among adolescents. It provides strategies for mitigating these effects and promoting digital well-being among youth, as well as insights into regulatory approaches. It also dives into problematic internet use and addictions, offering practical strategies for parents and educators to address gaming disorders and excessive screen time, while advocating for further research into digital addiction.Looking toward the future, the handbook examines how emerging technologies like AI, virtual reality, and social robots influence cognitive and social growth in children, while raising ethical questions about their use. It also covers evidence-based guidelines on screen time, outlining physical consequences like eye strain and sleep disruption, and advises parents on setting healthy boundaries. Finally, it presents policy recommendations, including insights from the Institute’s recent report on the UK’s Age Appropriate Design Code, advocating for similar legislative action in the U.S.The full list of sections includes:Cognitive Effects, Brain Development, and Digital MediaDigital Media and Physical HealthDigital Media and Mental HealthProblematic Use of the Internet in Children and AdolescentsYouth Digital Well-BeingRace, Racism and Digital MediaGender, Sexuality and Digital MediaParenting in the Digital AgeCyberbullying and Digital CrueltyMedia PolicyEducation TechnologyVideo Gaming, Violent Video Games and GamblingEmerging TechnologiesEach section features individual chapters from today’s leading researchers.The handbook will serve as a critical resource in shaping future policies and educational strategies. With growing public concern about the mental and emotional toll of digital media on young people and recent policy changes from platforms like Instagram, the handbook not only provides a comprehensive overview of digital media’s effects on kids but also offers actionable insights for improving their well-being. Drawing on the latest research, Children and Screens supports evidence-based regulations for social media platforms, clearer screen time guidelines, and continued expansion of research to help children lead healthy lives in a digital world.Children and Screens: A Handbook on Digital Media and the Development, Health, and Well-being of Children and Adolescents is available for direct download [PDF].Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development is at the forefront of research on how digital media affects children’s development. The Institute advocates for sound public policy, educates the public on the impacts of screen use, and supports interdisciplinary research.

