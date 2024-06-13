Daybreaker and Parch Unveil New Revitalizing Tea Elixir: Elevating the Morning Dance Experience
The Parch x Daybreaker Revitalizing Tea Elixir brings together ingredients that reflect both my cultural heritage and our mission to promote wellness through natural, plant-based ingredients.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daybreaker, the global pioneer in sober morning dance parties, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new beverage in partnership with Parch: the Parch x Daybreaker Revitalizing Tea Elixir. This innovative drink, inspired by ancient Yaupon tea rituals and herbal traditions, is designed to enhance energy, focus, and overall well-being, perfectly aligning with Daybreaker’s ethos of fostering community and joy through wellness.
— Radha Agrawal, co-founder of Daybreaker
Radha Agrawal, co-founder of Daybreaker, has always dreamed of creating a beverage that would go beyond the typical cocktail. She envisioned a drink that not only revitalizes but also embodies the unique spirit of Daybreaker. “We wanted to craft a drink that was more than just another cocktail,” said Agrawal. “The Parch x Daybreaker Revitalizing Tea Elixir brings together ingredients that reflect both my cultural heritage and our mission to promote wellness through natural, plant-based ingredients.”
The Parch x Daybreaker Revitalizing Tea Elixir is crafted with Golden Turmeric to provide a gentle vitality boost and nurture digestion, Domestic Yaupon Tea for a refreshing energy lift, and warming spices such as Cardamom, Cinnamon, and Ginger to support digestion and add warmth. The inclusion of Orange Juice and Vanilla adds natural sweetness without spiking blood sugar levels, while Organic Blue Agave enhances flavor complexity. Additionally, Adaptogenic Reishi Mushroom and Lemon Balm fortify the immune system and alleviate stress. This first-ever product launch in the supertonic category is described as something between an elixir and a tonic, enriched with adaptogenic mushrooms to support the body’s natural functions.
Parch’s ethos, “what grows together, goes together,” is evident in their commitment to quality and sustainability. The brand’s founders, Ila Byrne and Rodolfo Aldana, have infused Parch with a deep sense of inclusion and community, ensuring their beverages are crafted with the highest standards and celebrate the rich biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert. “Parch was built with inclusion and community at its core,” said Ila Byrne. “Our mission is to ensure that every adult can enjoy great tasting, carefully crafted beverages that never feel like a compromise to your values, health, or the planet.”
In addition to the Parch x Daybreaker Revitalizing Tea Elixir, Daybreaker events feature a curated selection of beverages that embody the ethos of joy, health, and connection:
HOP WTR:
Infused with hops and adaptogens, this crisp and refreshing alternative to beer is perfect for unwinding on the dance floor.
Magic Mind:
A productivity drink that combines matcha, nootropics, and adaptogens to sharpen focus and increase energy levels.
Milkadamia:
A creamy macadamia milk that’s as good for the planet as it is for our bodies, ideal for energizing smoothies.
STRONG Coffee:
Providing a cold brew kick with extra protein, ensuring sustained energy without the crash.
Renude Chaga Matcha:
A blend of chaga mushrooms and ceremonial grade matcha that detoxifies and revitalizes.
Best Day Brewing:
Non-alcoholic craft beer that delivers the hoppy flavor of a craft beer without the hangover.
KEY Energy Drinks:
Packed with natural caffeine, antioxidants, and essential vitamins to sustain stamina throughout the dance.
Lifeway Kefir:
Rich in probiotics, this creamy drink supports gut health and immune function.
Daybreaker is a global movement of over 800,000 spirited individuals breaking the day with dance, energy, and joy across 33 cities worldwide. Founded by Radha Agrawal, Daybreaker aims to eliminate loneliness and instill collective joy through dance, play, and connection. From its humble beginnings in NYC to its current global presence, Daybreaker continues to grow, reflecting its core values of wellness, camaraderie, self-expression, mindfulness, and mischief. As a minority woman-owned business, Daybreaker champions inclusivity, ensuring a multigenerational dance floor open to all.
“Our mission is to wake up and dance, practice joy, and courageously belong,” said Agrawal. “This new elixir is a liquid continuation of that mission, offering our community a healthy, delicious way to start their day.”
Experience the Daybreaker revolution and the new Parch x Daybreaker Revitalizing Tea Elixir at an upcoming event. For more information and event schedules, visit www.daybreaker.com.
