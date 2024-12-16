Derby Barracks / Arrest / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006475
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/15/24 at approximately 1605 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chamberlin Hill RD, Albany, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Benjamin Mason
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/15/24 at approximately 1605 hours, the State Police received a report of some sort of family fight occurring on Chamberlin Hill Rd in the town of Albany. The State Police arrived to the scene and met with all parties involved. The State Police determined that Benjamin Mason was in violation of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Mason was taken into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.