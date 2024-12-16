Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Arrest / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault

 

 

                                     VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                             

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/15/24 at approximately 1605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chamberlin Hill RD, Albany, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED:  Benjamin Mason                                            

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/15/24 at approximately 1605 hours, the State Police received a report of some sort of family fight occurring on Chamberlin Hill Rd in the town of Albany. The State Police arrived to the scene and met with all parties involved. The State Police determined that Benjamin Mason was in violation of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Mason was taken into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/16/24 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $5,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

