DataLabs and DTX, Thailand-based construction service provider, to further expand business in ASEAN construction market

DataLabs Inc. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Daisuke Tajiri; hereinafter referred to as "DataLabs"), a company specializing in proprietary fully automated 3D modeling (Scan to BIM) technology, has formed a partnership with DTX Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Thailand; Representative: Saratchai Ongprasert; hereinafter referred to as "DTX"). Together, both companies aim to introduce the 3D reinforcement inspection system "Modely" to construction companies across the ASEAN region.

1. Future Prospects

Development of “Modely” in Thailand

Expanding “Modely” in Thailand

The Thai government has prioritized digital innovation in construction under its “Thailand 4.0” economic reform initiative, particularly in the infrastructure-rich Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Projects include high-speed rail, highway systems, airport expansions, and industrial parks. According to ConsTrack360, Thailand's construction industry is projected to grow by 5.1% to 490 billion baht (approximately 2.1 trillion yen) by 2024.

The adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) is also advancing, with institutions like Chulalongkorn University championing projects based on 3D data for design, construction, and maintenance management.

“Modely,” released approximately 1.5 years ago, has already been adopted by over 160 companies and is a recipient of the Startup Incentive Award at the 2023 Infrastructure DX Awards. It will undergo local pilot testing in collaboration with the Department of Highways and Chulalongkorn University. The goal is to standardize "Modely" as a remote inspection system for reinforcement inspection, expanding its application throughout the ASEAN region.

2. About DTX

DTX emerged from a collaboration between DITTO (Thailand) Public Company Limited, an expert in digital data integration, and TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public Company Limited, with over 40 years of experience in engineering design and consulting. By combining their expertise, DTX offers innovative solutions leveraging Digital Twin and BIM technologies, enhancing the efficiency of asset management in the digital era.

3. Comment from Mr. Saratchai of DTX

Modely is an innovation with the potential to truly revolutionize the construction industry by leveraging advanced technology to reduce the time required for complex construction processes. This product addresses the industry’s needs in facing time constraints by integrating precise operations and comprehensive data management systems, along with artificial intelligence (AI).

Another significant highlight of Modely is its ability to create transparency in all construction processes. This technology enables all stakeholders—including project managers, engineers, designers, and field workers—to access information and monitor project status accurately and promptly. This transparency not only enhances confidence in the work processes but also reduces the risk of errors that may occur during project execution.

Additionally, Modely serves as a crucial tool in promoting the development of digital twins, a modern approach that plays an essential role in the digital age. By modeling the structure and project data in a digital as-built condition, it facilitates future maintenance activities.

The Modely product is yet another example of utilizing digital technology and AI to drive the construction industry into the future. It helps meet the evolving market demands and establishes new standards that focus simultaneously on efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

4 . Comments from DataLabs President and CEO Tajiri

We were introduced to Mr. Sarachai of DTX through a major Japanese construction consultancy firm, and since then, we have closely collaborated on local demonstrations of Modely as well as presentations to government agencies. Mr. Sarachai, who leads DTX, possesses not only extensive expertise in civil engineering but also a wealth of experience in directly engaging with advanced technologies and serving as a distributor for only the finest products. We are truly delighted and confident to have the opportunity to partner with DTX.

Moving forward, we are committed to deepening this collaboration to leverage both parties' capabilities, promote Modely to all stakeholders, and contribute to Thailand’s infrastructure development plans.

5. About DataLabs

DataLabs Inc. is a start-up company that provides cloud systems to streamline all construction operations with the mission of "transforming the construction industry with 3D data". The company develops and provides 3D rebar inspection systems including 'Modely' and 'Hatsuly'.

5-1. DataLabs Inc. Company Profile

Company name: DataLabs Inc.

Location: 8-6 Nihonbashi Kobunacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Establishment: July, 2020

Representative: Daisuke TAJIRI, Representative Director

URL: https://datalabs.jp/

