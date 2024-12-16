Long-term Financing and Partnership-Based Solutions for Water and Sanitation Infrastructure with a Focus on the PPP Model

Time of Event

9:00–18:00 Japan Standard Time

Summary

Access to clean water and safe sanitation is one of the most critical infrastructure issues in Asia. Water and sanitation infrastructure faces hurdles such as limited technical capacity, overdependence on government funding, and inadequate financing. Addressing these challenges requires innovative financing models and partnerships to engage diverse stakeholders. A prominent model for such partnerships is the public–private partnership (PPP) model. PPPs, which involve various sub-categories based on allocations of responsibility between public and private entities, aim to develop essential infrastructure and deliver the associated public services. Japan’s unique local-level PPP practices exemplify how collaborative frameworks can strengthen resilient water and sanitation systems.

This non-credit, three-day program aims to disseminate knowledge on local PPPs for improving water and sanitation infrastructure in Asia through expert-led interactive sessions and a site visit in Japan.

Program Overview:

Day 1: Interactive lectures will cover:

The role of PPPs in water and sanitation infrastructure development, with Japan’s experience highlighted.

Long-term financing solutions, other than PPPs.

A review of successful Japanese projects.

Day 2: Participants will visit a PPP-operated wastewater treatment plant in Japan.

Day 3: Sessions will focus on:

Private sector perspectives, including a review of a PPP project from the Philippines.

Strategies to attract private and foreign investments.

Participant case presentations.

Prerequisites: Selected participants must complete a mandatory e-learning module and complete reading materials before attending the program.

The program aligns with and commemorates World Water Day 2025 by fostering dialogue and action to address the global water and sanitation crisis.

Objectives

Generate ideas on how the PPP model can improve water and sanitation infrastructure in Asia.

Enhance dialogue between academia and practitioners.

Deliver a capacity building program for ADB DMCs that combines theoretical lectures with a practical, hands-on experience of a project site visit.

Target Participants

The target audience includes a diverse group of stakeholders involved in financing water and sanitation projects, such as government officials, industry practitioners, and academia.

Participation is available by invitation or through prior arrangement with ADBI.

Participants who complete all the workshop sessions and provide post-event feedback will receive a certificate of completion from ADBI.

Output

Enhanced understanding of long-term financing models for water and sanitation in developing Asia

An e-learning module outlining the fundamentals of the PPP model for water and sanitation infrastructure, along with Japan’s approach to local-level PPPs

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

