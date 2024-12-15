Westminster Barracks / MV Crash / DUI-Drugs / Possession of Fentanyl
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
INCIDENT / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B1008399
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks – Vermont State Police
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/15/2024
STREET: Bellows Falls Rd/US-5
TOWN: Putney, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: IAO River Rd South
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dalton P. Kissell
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Solterra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Edward L. Dunk
AGE: 76
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, New Hampshire
PASSENGER: Diana D. Tanudjaja
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, New Hampshire
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/15/2024, at approximately 1005 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bellows Falls Road in the area of River Road South, Putney, Vermont. Preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle being operated by Dalton P. Kissell, 34, of Putney, Vermont had crossed over the centerline into oncoming traffic and struck the vehicle being operated by Edward L. Dunk, 76, of Walpole, New Hampshire. There were no injuries sustained from the crash. Kissell was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for processing. Kissell is charged with DUI-Drugs and Possession of Fentanyl. Kissell was released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 02/04/2025 to answer to the aforementioned charges.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint : Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
