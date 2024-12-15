Westminster Barracks / MV Crash / DUI-Drugs / Possession of Fentanyl

STATE OF VERMONT

INCIDENT / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B1008399

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks – Vermont State Police

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2024

STREET: Bellows Falls Rd/US-5

TOWN: Putney, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: IAO River Rd South

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dalton P. Kissell

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Solterra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Edward L. Dunk

AGE: 76

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, New Hampshire

PASSENGER: Diana D. Tanudjaja

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walpole, New Hampshire

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/15/2024, at approximately 1005 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bellows Falls Road in the area of River Road South, Putney, Vermont. Preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle being operated by Dalton P. Kissell, 34, of Putney, Vermont had crossed over the centerline into oncoming traffic and struck the vehicle being operated by Edward L. Dunk, 76, of Walpole, New Hampshire. There were no injuries sustained from the crash. Kissell was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for processing. Kissell is charged with DUI-Drugs and Possession of Fentanyl. Kissell was released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 02/04/2025 to answer to the aforementioned charges.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint : Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/04/2025 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov