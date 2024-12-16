Homeowners Consumer Center Urges a Buyer of an Existing Home Anywhere in The USA To Get a HVAC Inspection by a Local Reputable HVAC Firm Before Closing-Only 30% of US Homeowners Maintain Their Heating-AC Equipment

AC Coil

We have discovered only about 30% of all US Homeowners properly maintain their home’s HVAC systems. Most home buyers in the USA fail to have a HVAC system check before they buy an existing home.” — Homeowners Consumer Center

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homeowners Consumer Center says, "If you are a home buyer in the process of buying an existing home anywhere in the USA as part of your home inspection process before you actually close on the home-please schedule a HVAC inspection by a reputable HVAC contractor in the area of the home. We have discovered research that indicates that only about 30% of all US Homeowners properly maintain their home’s HVAC systems. HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and cooling and it means your proposed home's furnace, ac unit, heat pump or boiler.

"While most home buyers in the USA will hire a home building inspector to check out the home, they intend to buy, unfortunately the inspection only includes turning the furnace or air conditioning system on and off-they do not check for actual issues with these types of systems. If less than one third of all US homeowners are properly maintaining their HVAC systems, it means a potential home buyer of an existing home might get stuck with a huge repair bill for replacement. When we say repair bill we mean around $10,000 for a new furnace, ac system, heat pump or boiler. We are specifically talking about homes more than 10 years old in the United States.

"Based on our research a home HVAC inspection by a reputable local HVAC company will cost a potential home buyer about $200-$250 dollars. This might sound like a lot of money unless it is discovered the home's furnace or air conditioning equipment needs replacement. A replacement of a home's furnace or air conditioning equipment might cost $10,000 or more." https://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

The Homeowners Consumer Center is also urging local HVAC companies in larger US metro areas to incorporate home buyer HVAC system inspections into their advertising initiatives. The group believes HVAC inspections for buyers of existing US homes might create a gigantic increase in HVAC equipment sales for reputable HVAC companies in bigger metro markets and the Homeowners Consumer Center intends to lead this effort.

The group says, "Based on our research existing homeowners frequently blow off maintaining their furnace or air conditioning equipment because-if it’s not broken--why fix it. Trust us, we believe most home buyers will be very motivated to hire a reputable local HVAC company to ensure they dodged a disaster by getting an inspection of their proposed home's furnace, air conditioner, heat pump or boiler-by getting a pre-closing inspection. If the furnace, air conditioning unit, coil, heat pump, or furnace need replacement or a major repair-let the home seller pay for it-or let it be part of the buyer-seller negotiation.

“What we are proposing is a vital initiative for all home buyers in the USA, and we are convinced our initiative will sell more new furnaces, ac units, heat pumps and boilers than any other initiative in US history. We would be interested in hearing from bigger local HVAC companies nationwide as well as bigger HVAC companies in the USA for their suggestions. What we propose is a win-win for everyone." https://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.