Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends the Gori Law Firm to a Former Home Remodeler-Construction Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana-Expect Much Better Compensation Results

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a former home remodeler or construction worker and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. The Gori Law has an office in New Orleans, and they are one of the nation's top law firms when it comes to compensation results for individuals who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"A home remodeler or construction worker who built or remodeled homes in Louisiana probably had routine and, in some instances, extreme exposure to asbestos-especially before the mid-1980s. Every type of construction worker would have been at risk including carpenters, electricians, plumbers, insulators, roofers, foundation-concrete workers, flooring contractors and laborers. Even today there is asbestos in homes in Louisiana that were built before 1983. Demolition contractors might have also been at extreme risk before the mid-1980s because they were not required to wear gear to protect them from asbestos exposure.

"If your husband, dad or loved one is a former home remodeler, or construction worker in Louisiana and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. They are one of the nation's top law firms for helping people exactly like you." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

