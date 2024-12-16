GRAND GALVEZ CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAY WITH CHRISTMAS DAY BUFFET BRUNCH

Grand Galvez Autograph Collection Buffet guests are welcomed with stunning ice sculpture at the entrance to the famed Grand Galvez Sunday Brunch Grand Galvez chefs hand carve a selection of delicious menu items

Grand Galvez Celebrates with Christmas Day Brunch on Wednesday, December 25, 10:30am-3:00pm

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection will elevate the Christmas Day celebration on Wednesday, December 25, with a buffet brunch featuring an abundant spread of Lone Star State specials, Gulf Coast seafood and an unmatched display of breakfast specialities.

Guests are invited to savor the freshest seafood, hand-carved roasted meat stations, fresh salads and delicious side dishes expertly prepared by the culinary team at Grand Galvez.. (See menu in Dropbox.)

• Christmas Day Brunch — Wednesday, December 25, 10:30am – 3:00pm CST (This will take the place of the weekly Sunday Brunch on December 22)

o Price is $129 per person; children 6-12 years old - $39.99 per person; children under 6 are free.

o Please note that in deference to all guests, visitors are asked to adhere to a dress code: no shorts, t-shirts, hats or swimwear. Gentlemen are asked to wear collared shirts and/or sports coats.

o Reservations are strongly encouraged and are now open for this Christmas Day celebration.

 For reservations and inquiries, please call 409-765-7721, option 1.

Whether visiting for the Christmas Day Buffet Brunch or simply stopping by during the holiday season, guests will enjoy an extensive display of Grand Galvez Christmas décor, which incorporates traditional holiday colors, especially red, gold and black. The color theme comes from the large custom “Queen of the Gulf” 43-foot mosaic that welcomes guests just inside the front door of the hotel.

• There are multiple 10-foot trees along the length of the East Loggia.

• Oversized red bows top the 6-foot-tall gold chandeliers in the West Loggia.

• A life-size sleigh with Santa and 4 reindeer has been placed at the interior entrance near the reception desk. Two of the reindeer are animatronic with heads that move.

• Lolo Resort Boutique is decorated with pink, white and green ornament-laden Christmas trees that reflect the colors of the boutique.

• Two elaborately decorated Christmas trees (on wheels) have been placed in the two ballrooms if desired by brides/groups.

• Lorenda Wyant handles all design, selection and installation of the holiday décor.

o Lorenda is an interior designer who has worked with her husband Mark Wyant, owner of Grand Galvez, on all interior renovations.

o The couple also designed three Saint Hotels in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. The properties in New Orleans and Charleston have been sold but Key West is still owned by Mark Wyant.

Grand Galvez Christmas Day Brunch Buffet Dropbox:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/clwi6hz6xvnzbroshplth/AEZSNaXGDWTCMJWv5X70xHA?rlkey=f9t0fy2r6jxjayjma5fescaay&st=zf9b08ox&dl=0

GRAND GALVEZ BACKGROUND:

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Mr. Wyant is an established hotel owner and developer in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina. The purchase of the Hotel Galvez, now the Grand Galvez, marks the third property Mr. Wyant has developed in Galveston. In 1999, he built the Holiday Inn Express at 1st and Seawall and then sold it in 2005. In 2004, he developed the Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort, where the noted Capt. Jack’s once stood. In 2014, he sold it and went on to create The Saint Hotel brand with award-winning properties in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. In 2021, he sold The Saint Hotel New Orleans and The Saint Hotel Charleston. Mr. Wyant continues to own and operate The Saint Hotel Key West, a Marriott Autograph Collection property. (Full bio in Dropbox)

A history lover, Mr. Wyant strategically selects development properties that are in key U.S. cities known for their history and excellent leisure, business and entertainment experiences. In every location, his primary goal is to embody and respect the city's legacy, charm, and history.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC (Except where noted)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6rbuy0xn3o4s2t1whclf9/ACXqDtLuo4qjcquw3owUlb4?rlkey=3ec1k5davjnjiqayris8ld3dy&st=9myj60ci&dl=0

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/houga-grand-galvez-resort-autograph-collection/overview/.

Recently Restored Grand Galvez in Galveston

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.