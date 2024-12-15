Mark Gilbert of ATN Discusses the Future of the Used Car Industry on Auto Remarketing Podcast

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Gilbert , an esteemed figure in the automotive industry and CEO at Automotive Training Network (ATN), was featured on the latest edition of the Auto Remarketing Podcast , hosted by Bill Zdites. Mark provided a detailed analysis of current trends and future projections for the used car industry, emphasizing the strategic adaptations necessary for dealerships to thrive in an evolving market.During the discussion, Mr. Gilbert illuminated the post-pandemic state of the used car industry, focusing on the adjustments dealers must make in response to fluctuating market conditions and consumer expectations. "We're seeing a market where half the dealers grow stronger by intensifying their focus on the fundamentals, while the other half falter," He explained. He emphasized that success hinges on "basic blocking and tackling that some have forgotten in easier times."Mark stressed the importance of digital transformation in dealership operations, particularly how AI and advanced analytics are revolutionizing lead management. "At the top of the lead funnel is where most losses occur. We’re pushing management to track every interaction from the moment a potential customer shows interest," he stated. He described how integrating digital tools helps dealers capture and retain high-quality leads more effectively.Highlighting ATN's commitment to leadership development, Gilbert spoke about the Dealer 40 Under 40 program at the upcoming Usecar Week in Scottsdale. “Investing in young talent is more than a duty—it's a strategic investment in the future of the automotive industry. These emerging leaders bring fresh perspectives vital for innovation and long-term success,” he remarked. His advocacy for mentorship underscores the importance of seasoned guidance in preparing the next wave of industry leaders to navigate future challenges.Looking ahead, Mark offered a nuanced forecast for 2025, balancing optimism with realistic challenges. “We anticipate a tightening supply of quality pre-owned vehicles, which will naturally elevate their market value. Dealerships need to prepare for this by optimizing their inventory acquisition strategies and pricing models,” he projected. His insights reflect a strategic approach to navigating expected supply and demand dynamics shifts within the market.Furthermore, he elaborated on the specific roles AI is starting to play within dealership operations beyond initial customer contact. “AI is set to transform several facets of dealership operations, from inventory management to customer service. These tools not only improve operational efficiency but also help tailor the customer experience, making interactions more personalized and responsive,” he added.The podcast concluded with Mark offering actionable advice for dealers aiming to excel in a competitive market. “The key to enduring success is adapting quickly and effectively to market trends and customer needs. It’s about enhancing every touchpoint of the customer journey and ensuring that each process is as efficient and customer-friendly as possible,” Gilbert advised.Listeners can gain further insights from Gilbert at Usecar Week, where he will delve deeper into these topics.Please visit the Automotive Training Network’s website for more details about ATN and its role in advancing the automotive industry.

