TBI Special Agents Investigating Selmer Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon involving officers with the Selmer Police Department.

Just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Selmer Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person outside a residence in the 100 block of New Bethel Road. Preliminary information indicates that when the first officer arrived, he encountered Daniel Jeremiah Holmes (DOB: 3/2/1985). Holmes attacked the officer before firing several shots, striking the officer and fatally wounding him. A second officer arrived at the location and returned fire, striking Holmes. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.