St. Albans // Enosburgh-Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2008889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                          

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: December 14, 2024 at 1051

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburgh, Main Street area

VIOLATION: Burglary / Theft


ACCUSED:  Unknown                                



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are investigating multiple thefts and unlawful entries into motor vehicles as well as a burglary into the Mandarin Garden located at 162 Main St. in Enosburgh. These incidents are believed to be linked wtih the same suspects who are unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call VSP St. Albans at 802 524 5993. 



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

