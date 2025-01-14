Innovative Architecture and Living Green Roofs at 'The Summit' Raise the Bar for Luxury Vacation Living in TCI

Panoramic views from the Great Room Arriving at Summit Villa 5 The Grand Oculus Skylight with Ocean View beyond

TCI property developer Latitude 22 has unveiled the first of its architecturally and environmentally innovative luxury Summit villas.

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first of nine Summit villas , located just a few feet from TCI’s highest point on fabled Blue Mountain, was officially unveiled at a recent event attended by many of the Island’s leading realtors, real-estate attorneys, and social media influencers. Also present were many of the professionals and artisans responsible for physically creating the new villa, whose dramatic curvilinear concrete form - reminiscent of the sculptural approach to mid-century modernism of Eero Saarinen and Oscar Niemeyer - was created by gifted South African architect Philip Skein. Attendees were blown away by the villa’s signature design features, such as its array of dramatic skylights (including a stunning 10-foot-wide Oculus), its elegant water feature entry, and its extraordinary 10-foot-wide, curved-corner, floor-to-ceiling window perfectly framing Grace Bay and the coral reef beyond. Many guests remarked on the way the villa delivers its spectacular ocean view from every bedroom, and the enigmatic way that, despite the villa’s grand and spacious interior dimensions, it still managed to impart a sense of being seamlessly integrated with its surroundings, creating a unique - and welcome - sense of ‘belonging.’This first Summit villa – as with all Summit villas - also features a self-supporting living green roof installed and planted by Richard Pechia’s team from Ash Construction under the watchful eye of world-renowned Living Roof pioneer Jorg Breuning. Spanning some 2,000 square feet, these living roofs contain a large variety of plants – most of which are native and many of which were transplanted directly from the ground where the villa now stands. When fully developed (with Mother Nature’s assistance!) these ‘green’ roofs will present a timeless aesthetic and sustainable gift, both to their owners and their neighbors alike. With this innovation at The Summit, the Turks & Caicos now joins a host of nations around the world in enjoying the manifold benefits – both environmental and economic – that these living roofs bring.The Summit is a collection of exceptional custom villas, each of which offers panoramic views from the highest point in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Developed by Latitude 22 , these modern, luxurious, and sustainable villas are designed to harmonize with their natural surroundings and provide their residents with a luxurious tropical escape while setting new standards for eco-friendly, ‘Dark Sky’ compliant, solar-powered, sustainable development in TCI.

The Summit, Turks and Caicos

