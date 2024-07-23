Latitude 22 bamboozles passing seabirds by concealing its new Turks and Caicos Islands villas under Living Green Roofs
Adorning rooftops with living vegetation to provide natural insulation, reduce energy needs, manage stormwater, and enhance the environment.
For Latitude 22, development in the Turks and Caicos Islands that is genuinely sustainable, is neither an option nor a challenge: it’s a genuine expression of respect and love for our natural world”PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its latest project: The Summit on Blue Mountain, innovative luxury property developer Latitude 22 is setting a new standard for eco-friendly, sustainable development in TCI by providing each of its new luxury villas with a Living Green Roof.
— CEO Julian Biggs, “
While adorning rooftops with living vegetation to provide natural insulation, reduce energy needs, manage stormwater, and enhance the environment, has been successfully achieved around the world since the time of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, doing so at The Summit in TCI is a first for this idyllic Caribbean Island paradise.
Guiding the Living roof project is Jorg Breuning, founder of Green Roof Technology, whose 40 years of experience pioneering the field will ensure that The Summit’s living roofs are meticulously designed to complement TCI’s specific climate and ecology.
This project to bring true sustainability to TCI is being noticed around the world. For example, The Summit has been selected by high-end, eco-conscious, real estate portal Kerridwen Green – which offers its clients luxury homes and commercial properties globally that blend sophistication with sustainability and ensures that every development it promotes is environmentally and socially responsible.
"This collaboration with Latitude 22 is a perfect match," says Alexandra Nicolau, Founder of Kerridwen Green. "Our combined initiatives will help us reach new audiences and promote our shared values of sustainability and luxury."
“For Latitude 22,” comments its CEO Julian Biggs, “doing development in the Turks and Caicos Islands that is genuinely sustainable, is neither an option nor a challenge: rather, it’s a genuine expression of respect and love for our natural world.”
