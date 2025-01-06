Center for Black Equity Partners with BetterHelp to Offer Free Teletherapy for Black LGBTQ+ Community Members

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Black Equity (CBE) is thrilled to announce an impactful partnership with BetterHelp, the world’s largest online therapy platform, to provide one month of free teletherapy services to members of the Black LGBTQ+ community. This initiative aims to address the ongoing mental health challenges within our community by reducing barriers to access, breaking down stigma, and ensuring individuals can receive personalized, affirming support from the comfort of their homes.Mental health challenges disproportionately affect the Black LGBTQ+ community due to a combination of systemic racism, discrimination, and the unique stressors tied to navigating intersectional identities. Despite these challenges, many community members face hesitation or stigma when it comes to seeking mental health support. This collaboration with BetterHelp is a vital step toward changing that narrative by offering a safe, convenient, and confidential way to prioritize mental well-being.“Mental health is just as important as physical health, and we recognize that seeking help can be daunting,” said Kenya Hutton, President/CEO of the Center for Black Equity. “Through this partnership, we hope to bridge the gap for those who have hesitated to reach out due to stigma or access issues, and we’re committed to fostering a culture where seeking mental health care is celebrated and supported.”BetterHelp also shared their excitement about this partnership:“At BetterHelp, our mission is to make therapy accessible, especially for communities that have historically faced systemic barriers to mental health care. We’re honored to partner with the Center for Black Equity to support Black LGBTQ+ individuals and provide them with access to BetterHelp therapy.” — Ciara Kelly, Social Impact Program Manager at BetterHelp.BetterHelp’s platform allows users to match with licensed therapists who are specifically chosen to meet their unique needs. If the initial match isn’t the right fit, participants can change therapists easily, ensuring they find the right professional to support their journey. This flexibility is crucial in building trust and creating a positive therapeutic experience.By offering free teletherapy, the Center for Black Equity and BetterHelp aims to empower individuals worldwide to take the first step toward prioritizing their mental health. This opportunity serves as a gateway to address longstanding challenges and opens the door to meaningful, transformative healing within the Black LGBTQ+ community.About BetterHelpBetterHelp is the world’s largest online therapy platform, providing professional counseling services to millions. With a network of licensed therapists and a user-friendly platform, BetterHelp makes therapy accessible, convenient, and tailored to individual needs.About the Center for Black EquityThe Center for Black Equity is a global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ equity, with a focus on improving the social, economic, and health outcomes of Black LGBTQ+ communities. Through advocacy, education, and impactful partnerships, the Center for Black Equity works to create a world where all individuals can thrive authentically.For more information about this partnership and how to access the free teletherapy offer, visit - Better Help- Center for Black Equity Partnership

