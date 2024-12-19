Concierge Auctions Announces Early 2025 Sale Calendar Spanning North America and Asia

Events include historic sales with RM Sotheby’s at Arizona Car Week and ModaMiami, as real estate auctions for the first time alongside collectible automobiles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, announces their lineup of live auction events for Q1 of its highly anticipated 2025 Sales Series, with five key sales spanning North America and Asia. Taking place from January to March 2025, the series is highlighted by two inaugural sales at Arizona Car Week and ModaMiami with RM Sotheby’s, the world’s largest car collector auction house, as real estate auctions for the first time ever alongside rare and collectible automobiles.

In addition to bidding closing live at these one-of-a-kind auction events, buyers may also bid digitally via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

Arizona Car Week — Day 1, Inaugural Auction With RM Sotheby's

Live Bidding: 23 January 2025

The first event in Concierge Auctions' 2025 Sales Series will take place during RM Sotheby’s Arizona Car Week on 23 January 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Set against the backdrop of RM Sotheby’s 27th annual car auction at the iconic Arizona Biltmore, this inaugural auction between the leading auction houses for rare cars and luxury real estate will make history. This live auction will showcase a tailored selection of Sotheby's-represented car collector properties to a curated audience of high-net-worth automotive enthusiasts.

Click here to view the RM Sotheby's sale lineup.

Arizona Car Week — Day 2

Live Bidding: 24 January 2025

Recognized as one of the largest gatherings of classic, collector, and exotic car buyers in the U.S., this premier all-brands Scottsdale auction held at the Andaz Scottsdale Resort on 24 January 2025 during Arizona Car Week, one of America’s premier automotive events, offers a tailored selection of car collector properties to the most discerning automobile connoisseurs. Held

Click here to view the all-brands sale lineup.

‘Exceptional Global Properties’ at Sotheby’s Visions of America

Live Bidding: 29 January 2025

On 29 January 2025, Sotheby’s New York will host Concierge Auctions ‘Exceptional Global Properties' sale as part of Visions of America, an extraordinary event where luxury real estate will be auctioned alongside masterpieces of art, setting a new standard in the world of high-end auctions. This highly curated and limited-entry sale positions properties as icons of American luxury, offering them to ultra-high-net-worth individuals who view real estate as the ultimate art form, seeking not just homes, but landmarks of success and unique investment opportunities.

Held during the week-long Visions of America exhibition, this event will attract discerning buyers from around the world. Public exhibition will run from 17-26 January 2025, with live bidding taking place on 29 January 2025 at Sotheby’s New York headquarters.

Click here to view the Visions of America sale lineup.

Global Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Live Bidding: 20 February 2025

The 2025 Sales Series will continue in Dubai on 28 February 2025, with a grand live auction at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. Known for its skyline of opulence and luxury, Dubai offers the perfect stage for presenting a selection of the world’s most exclusive properties. This event brings together the finest properties from leading real estate companies, offering unparalleled exposure in one of the world's most dynamic luxury markets, attracting international lifestyle seekers and buyers searching for investment opportunities.

Consignments for this event are open. Visit conciergeauctions.com/sell-at-live-auction to learn more.

Global Sale at ModaMiami

Live Bidding: 2 March 2025

History will be made once again when Concierge Auctions joins RM Sotheby’s auction lineup for its inaugural auction at ModaMiami. This event marks the first time leading auction firms will come together to gavel real estate during the ultimate luxury event on the East Coast on 2 March 2025. This auction will showcase a curation of the finest Sotheby's-represented properties to discerning automobile and luxury collectors, connoisseurs, and celebrities and culminate live the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

Consignments for this event are open. Visit conciergeauctions.com/sell-at-live-auction to learn more.

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for an upcoming sale, call +1 212.202.2940 or inquire online at conciergeauctions.com/sell-at-live-auction.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details, explore upcoming auctions, and more at conciergeauctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.