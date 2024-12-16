Banner Records recording artist 'Magdalena Tul' adds her signature vocal flair to the holiday classic 'Let It Snow'

Magdalena Tul "Let It Snow'

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magdalena Tul is one of the most impeccable Pop R&B Soul artist performers now breaking through at radio worldwide. Magdalena is a vocalist with a truly special God-gifted voice, whom originally hails from Warsaw, Poland.Her latest single, moving strongly at radio titled, ‘Let it Snow’, is a powerful rendition of the holiday classic written by Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn. The special holiday single has already been released on the airwaves on over 187 stations. WOVO in Bowling Green, Kentucky was the first top station to add it to their rotation. You will certainly feel the holiday spirit when listening to the new ‘Let it Snow’!Magdalena will pull you in with original songs written for her by the top hit songwriters in the industry who have composed hits for artists like Regina Belle, Toni Braxton, Gladys Knight, Patti La Belle, Aretha Franklin, and many other notable performers. Hit writers such as veteran Ken Hirsch, Gordon Pogoda, John Peppard, Denise Rich, Gloria Sklerov, Dennis Morgan, Joanna Cotten, Greg Barnhill, and many others whom submit their best creative songs to the Banner Records label.Now in the U.S.A., Magdalena is capturing fans as she has already performed our National Anthem at Major League Baseball stadiums three times for the New York Yankees organization and again for the Atlanta Braves organization, receiving a standing ovation.She has already been called back for the 2025 season to sing the anthem for the Atlanta Braves once again. She has performed numerous concerts throughout London, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and other international countries. The magnetic performances gained her many fans.Magdalena was presented by CDD Promotions to Banner Records music veterans President/CEO John Anthony and label partners Vice President, Arnie Abrams and Asst. Vice President, Dylan Bernstein (son of the late Sid Bernstein, who was noted for creating the British Invasion years ago by bringing musical icons to America including the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and many more). The late Sid Bernstein and John Anthony were like brothers, loyal friends, and partners for several decades through it all.Radio and music fans are now about to hear and see Magdalena Tul live in concert in the U.S.A., the next impeccable female Pop R&B Soul recording artist and performer for 2024 and beyond.Magdalena Tul, The Voice, The Performance, The Perfection, and a Class Artist.Listen to ‘Let it Snow!’World-Known Promoters Strike Once Again: J. Anthony / D. Bernstein / A. Abrams(Our late beloved partner Sid Bernstein) Beatles, British Invasion)Follow Magdalena TulInstagram | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify | Apple MusicMagdalena’s websiteContact: hyde.shannon26@gmail.comShannon Hyde- Publicity DirectorBanner Records U.S.A.+1 609-558-4400brgjal@gmail.com

