Xi Jinping to visit Macao for SAR 25th anniversary celebration

MACAU, December 14 - The Secretary General of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the President of the People’s Republic of China, and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Mr Xi Jinping, will visit Macao from 18 to 20 December, to attend the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland and the Inauguration Ceremony of the Sixth-term Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and to conduct inspection tour during his stay in the MSAR.

