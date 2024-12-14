Submit Release
New Haven Barracks - Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5005692

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: Vermont State Police – New Haven                  

CONTACT#: 802-585-6784

 

DATE/TIME: December 13th, 2024, - 1741 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on VT RT 116, Starksboro, VT.

VIOLATION: 

  1.  Unlawful Mischief

  2.  Interference with access to emergency services

  3. Offense committed within the presence of a child

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Francis                                        

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 13, 2024, the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a verbal argument with property damage occurring in the vicinity of a residence on VT RT 116 in the Town of Starksboro, VT. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Francis had taken the telephone from a family member as they were attempting to call for emergency services. Francis then destroyed the phone when he had no right to do so. The above events transpired in the view of children who were in the residence.

 

Francis was taken into custody without issue and subsequently and processed and released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division on April 7, 2025 at 1230.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 07, 2025 - 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

