New Haven Barracks - Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5005692
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: Vermont State Police – New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-585-6784
DATE/TIME: December 13th, 2024, - 1741 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on VT RT 116, Starksboro, VT.
VIOLATION:
- Unlawful Mischief
- Interference with access to emergency services
- Offense committed within the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Brandon Francis
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 13, 2024, the Vermont State Police responded to reports of a verbal argument with property damage occurring in the vicinity of a residence on VT RT 116 in the Town of Starksboro, VT. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Francis had taken the telephone from a family member as they were attempting to call for emergency services. Francis then destroyed the phone when he had no right to do so. The above events transpired in the view of children who were in the residence.
Francis was taken into custody without issue and subsequently and processed and released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division on April 7, 2025 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 07, 2025 - 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
