Statement by Honourable Gilles Arsenault on Acadian Remembrance Day

CANADA, December 13 - Honourable Gilles Arsenault, minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs, issued the following statement on Acadian Remembrance Day:

“Today, as we observe Acadian Remembrance Day, we pause to reflect on the resilience, strength, and contributions of the Acadian people throughout history.

This day serves as a reminder of the deportation of the Acadians in 1755 and the struggles endured by those who were forced from their homes and lands. The forced exile and suffering of the Acadian people are painful chapters in our shared history, but they also highlight the perseverance and determination of a community that has risen from adversity to flourish.

As we honor the memory of the Acadian deportation, we also celebrate the vibrant Acadian culture that thrives today here in Prince Edward Island and around the world. The Acadian people continue to make profound contributions to our province's social, cultural, and economic fabric, and their language, traditions, and values are an integral part of our identity.

Our province wouldn’t be the same without the traditions, music and language of the Acadian people.

On this day of remembrance, we stand together in solidarity with the Acadian community, not only to honor their past but to recognize the ongoing importance of preserving and promoting the French language, Acadian heritage, and the culture that continues to enrich our province.

As Minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs, I am proud of the Acadian community’s strength and resilience, and I am committed to working alongside them to ensure that their voices continue to be heard and their heritage continues to be celebrated for generations to come.

Let us all take a moment to remember, reflect, and renew our commitment to building an inclusive, diverse, and vibrant society. I encourage all Islanders to learn more about the Great Deportation and the important contribution of our Acadian community to the history of our province.”