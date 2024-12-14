Interior Department Announces $450 Million for Community Parks

MIAMI — The Department of the Interior today announced an estimated $450 million funding opportunity over the next five years for local communities across the United States to create new parks and trails or renovate existing parks through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program.

In September, the Department announced $254 million in grants for 54 projects in 24 states, the single largest grant investment ever from the ORLP program.

“Families and children across the country today have modern and accessible local parks thanks to investments from the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Everyone – regardless of background or zip code – should have access to the benefits that nature provides, and this program has made that vision a reality for communities in every corner of the nation.”

The announcement comes as Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz is in Miami visiting three ORLP-funded park projects in South Florida where community members will be able to enjoy new amenities like a new playground, amphitheater and pool.

“Over the last four years, the Interior Department has moved quickly to invest in the creation of local parks and the renovation of green spaces. Thanks to funding from the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program, more Americans today have spaces created by, and for, their communities where they can safely recreate,” said Assistant Secretary Estenoz. “I am thrilled that the Department will continue to bring more of these projects to fruition long into the future.”

“Access to quality outdoor spaces is critical for physical and mental well-being and development,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program helps ensure that close-to-home access to parks is equitably distributed.”

The ORLP program, established in 2014, is a nationally competitive, dollar-for-dollar matching grant program that aids disadvantaged, urban communities that lack access to close-by outdoor recreation. The program provides grants for community sponsored park projects where population is greater that 30,000 residents. Managed by the NPS and funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the program provides matching grants up to 50% of total project costs.

The program advances President Biden’s America the Beautiful Initiative, a locally led, voluntary conservation and restoration effort that aims to address the nature and climate crises, improve equitable access to the outdoors, and strengthen the economy. Providing safe outdoor spaces for communities that are park-deprived is one of six areas of focus. The program also helps advance the Administration's Justice40 Initiative that aims to have 40 percent of the benefits of federal funding flow to disadvantaged communities.

