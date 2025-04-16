Secretary Doug Burgum Visits Southern Border in New Mexico

Statement from Interior Press: Today, Secretary Burgum met with U.S. Border Patrol and Bureau of Land Management personnel at the Santa Teresa Station, in New Mexico, where the Department of the Interior is transferring federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border to the Department of the Army to advance President Donald J. Trump's directive to secure the southern border. This withdrawal and land transfer announcement allows the Department of the Army to partner with U.S. Border Patrol to increase regular patrols and construct infrastructure to prevent unlawful entry, disrupt foreign terrorist threats, and curb illegal cross-border activities. The visit highlights the Department of the Interior's commitment to ensuring the security of the American people and the protection of our public lands. ###

