Westminster Barracks / DUI , LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1008377
TROOPER: Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2024 at 1803 hours
LOCATION: Missing Link Rd, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA
ACCUSED: Kyle M. Stevens
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 13, 2024, at approximately 1803 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were advised of a crash off of Missing Link Rd. in Rockingham (Windham County), VT. The operator left the scene prior to the Troopers' arrival. Through investigation, Troopers made contact with the operator who left, identified as Kyle M. Stevens, 35, of Springfield, VT. While speaking with Stevens, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Stevens was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA), and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Stevens was later released and issued a criminal citation to appear before Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 12/31/2024 at 08:30 am
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
