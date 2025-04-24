St Johnsbury Barracks / UPDATE - Grand Larceny

On 4/20/25 Troopers recovered the stolen property. Through multiple tips online, over the phone, and local businesses providing security footage Troopers were able to identify one of the perpetrators but due to the age of the individual no further information is available.

VT State Police St Johnsbury was assisted during the investigation by Lyndonville Police Department, Berlin Police Department, Berlin VT State Police Barracks, and Northfield Police Department.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4003387

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 04/17/2025 between 1100-1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sutton, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Off Piste Farm

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/17/25 at approximately 1513 hours, Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks took report of a theft of property from a business in Sutton, VT. The owners of Off Piste Farm reported approximately $30,000 worth of property stolen from storage on the business' property.

A nearby neighbor's game camera captured individuals headed towards the property at approximately 1153 hours, and leaving at approximately 1324 hours. Troopers are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the individuals involved or gathering information of their possible whereabouts.

Tips came be reported via phone at 802-748-3111, anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by going to https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111