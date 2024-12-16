FORMER PRINCIPAL CHIEF CHAD SMITH RELEASES BOOK ON CHEROKEE LEGAL HISTORY AND CURRENT ISSUES

Cherokee Nation- Proceed Undaunted is a legal commentary on Cherokee Nation’s constitutional history, violations, corruption, and moments of hope for the Cherokee people. The book is available on Amazon.com. Chad Smith, Former Principal Chief, Cherokee Nation

Former Cherokee Nation Chief Smith releases new book, "Cherokee Nation- Proceed Undaunted.", a commentary on Cherokee Nation’s history, corruption, and hope.

The Cherokee Nation has had leaders who have stayed true to the vision of their ancestors, and others who have let power and greed lead to corruption.” — Chief Chad Smith

TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chadwick Corntassel Smith, former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief, announced the release of his book Cherokee Nation- Proceed Undaunted on AMAZON.COM . The 700-page book is a case study for nation building, and, regardless of our citizenship, addresses the question of why we must know our history and be fully engaged with our government.Proceed Undaunted is a legal commentary on Cherokee Nation’s constitutional history, violations, corruption, and moments of hope for the Cherokee people. It tells the story of the development of the Cherokee Nation Constitution, how it guided the survival of the Cherokee Nation during horrific circumstances, and how its violation jeopardizes its legal existence. However, the lessons shared in Proceed Undaunted apply to everyone and to all governments.Smith, an attorney, served as the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation from 1999-2011 and studied organization development, Cherokee history and governance. During his tenure as Principal Chief, he sought to continue a great Cherokee legacy to face adversity, survive, adapt, prosper and excel with a one-hundred-year plan.Since time immemorial Cherokees have been governed themselves driven by fundamental values. The Cherokee Nation has had leaders who have stayed true to the vision of their ancestors, and others who have let power and greed lead to corruption.Proceed Undaunted shares the importance of leaders adhering to the Cherokee Nation Constitutions, first adopted in 1827, the origins of Cherokee fundamental principles that have driven Cherokee people toward a “designed purpose”, inspirational stories of Cherokees who were firekeepers and patriots, and unfortunate episodes of officials who placed themselves above the people they were supposed to serve.Cherokee Nation-Proceed Undaunted is available as a soft back book or on Kindle at Amazon.com.For more information- contact Chad Smith at 918-453-1707 or email at chad@chadsmith.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.