Prime Minister announces the appointment of new Associate Chief Justice of the Federal Court

CANADA, December 12 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Martine St-Louis, a judge of the Federal Court and a judge of the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada, as the new Associate Chief Justice of the Federal Court.

Associate Chief Justice St-Louis replaces the Honourable Jocelyne Gagné, who elected to become a puisne judge effective August 31, 2024.

“I wish the Honourable Martine St-Louis every success as she takes on her new role as Associate Chief Justice of the Federal Court. She is a respected member of the legal community and has extensive experience in many areas of the law. I am confident she will continue to be a great asset to the Federal Court in her new role.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

