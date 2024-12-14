U.S. Commercial Service Helps VA Business Secure Contract for $19 Million in Australia

Located in McLean, Virginia, Spectrum Center provides a web-based application for spectrum management which is comprised of e-Licensing, Technical Analysis, and Remote Monitoring modules. In 2021, Spectrum Center learned that the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) published a Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) for a new spectrum software management system. Needing to find an Australian partner to qualify for this opportunity, Spectrum Center contacted the the U.S. Commercial Service Arlington (CS NOVA) for assistance. CS NOVA reached out to CS Sydney, and after understanding Spectrum Center’s unique requirements, they conducted an International Partner Search and provided Spectrum Center with five potential partners. Spectrum Center evaluated the list and chose their new prospective Australian partner from this list, which allowed them to become a shortlisted respondent of the 2021 REOI. As a result of locating a local partner, Spectrum Center was selected by the ACMA as a preferred tenderer for their software management system in 2023. Spectrum Center further used its preferred tenderer status to obtain a 6-year contract with ACMA worth $19,954,557 in total value.

“We are very pleased with the support provided by the U.S. Commercial Service during the pursuit of this opportunity. As a result of their assistance, we were able to be compliant with the Australian Government Security Vetting Agency Baseline Security Clearance requirement and move forward with the contract.” - Daniel Humire, Business Development Manager of Spectrum Center