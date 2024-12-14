A Toolkit for Success: Oregon-based Company Signs a New Partner in Mexico

“Made in America” for over 50 years, DAREX is a 4th generation, family-owned manufacturer of drill bits and cutting tool sharpeners based out of Medford, Oregon. DAREX takes pride in its American-made products as it continues the tradition of American innovation. This pride has led them and many other US companies to put American innovation on a global stage, as DAREX now sells their tools worldwide.

Seeking to further expand their international sales, DAREX turned to the U.S. Commercial Service to determine which markets they should prioritize first. Already a client of the U.S. Commercial Service Portland Office (CS Portland), DAREX was referred to the National Rural Export Center (REC) by CS Portland in 2023. The company decided to pursue a Matrix report with the REC, which is a customized data tool for over 190 countries that helps assess the export potential of a client’s product or service. DAREX’s Matrix report focused on trade data for sharpening tools along with automotive, aerospace, and industrial industry data. Upon receiving their Matrix, the company noted that their Matrix was advantageous for them in evaluating new global markets.

After receiving the Matrix report, DAREX sought to identify representation in the Mexican market. Mexico ranked 13th in their Matrix largely because of the strong trade relationship that the U.S. has with them. The company pursued a Gold Key Service with the CS Monterrey Office in Mexico in 2024 which provides U.S. companies matchmaking appointments with interested partners in a foreign market. The efforts of CS Portland, the REC, and CS Monterrey resulted in multiple successes for DAREX in Mexico including helping DAREX sign a new distributor in Mexico, strengthening their business development and local after-sales support capabilities, and strengthening their positioning for sales in multiple regions across Mexico moving forward.

Regarding the combined efforts of the U.S. Commercial Service and the REC, DAREX noted the following:

“Grateful for your excellent support and assistance. We identified a substantial amount of opportunity in Mexico through your help. Thank you!”—Llew Boyd, International Sales

Contact your local trade specialist today for expert guidance and unlock your global potential!

Read More Success Stories

