QUEEN OF THE WORLD PROPHECIES start Monday, December 23, 2024 on Sunny Side YouTube, TikTok, and Bluesky

Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre as the Marones, a sketch homage to the Ramones. Dan Coffey, Leon Martell, Bill Allard, Merle Kessler, Jim Turner (left to right) Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder and Sunny Side Collective Director, Bill Allard, is working to make the world a healthier place better place with comedy videos packed with comedy medicine.

Hilarious predictions will be released M-F on Sunny Side YouTube (@sunnysidecomedy), TikTok (@sunnysidecomedyfun), and Bluesky (@sunnysidefun.bsky.social).

Comedy so oddball that it is conflict free.” — Bill Allard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- QUEEN OF THE WORLD prophecies revealing the future of everything begins Monday, December 23, 2024.Bill Allard, co-founder of Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre and Director of the Sunny Side creative collective, will distribute landscape versions of the 20 second comedy videos five times a week on Sunny Side YouTube and the Bluesky social media platform. Vertical versions will be released on TikTok "The goal is to release jokes so oddball they are conflict free," laughs Bill, "and, at the same time, make the world aware of the 500+ Sunny Side comedy videos inspired by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre that are currently posted on the site."Duck's Breath co-founder Merle Kessler wrote the predictions, Suzy Schoonmaker voices the Queen, and J Raoul Brody produces music for the QUEEN OF THE WORLD series/playlist."The jokes Merle churned out were for a live show later this year," Bill explains," but decided to develop them into a ​short comedy video series and glad we did. Suzy knocks the jokes out of the park, and, after release, the joke will be a public comedy link for comedy lovers of all ages until the end of digital time!"Sunny Side collective goal is to produce and distribute ultra-low budget comedy films featuring Sunny Side actors, editors, musicians and graphic artists.The immediate goal is to build an audience of like-minded comedy lovers by producing and distributing technically perfect QUEEN OF THE WORLD and DOCTOR SCIENCE comedy videos.DOCTOR SCIENCE started posting Monday through Friday on June 24, 2024. There are currently 137 question and answer sketches posted. The series will continue to posting alongside the QUEEN OF THE WORLD oddball prophecies.DOCTOR SCIENCE series features Duck's Breath co-founder Dan Coffey as Doctor Science and Merle Kessler as Rodney. The comedy video visuals are built on the "Ask Doctor Science" radio series produced by Duck's Breath and distributed by American Public Radio. Over 2,000 radio shows were written and performed by Coffey and Kessler and preserved in the Duck's Breath Digital Archive thanks to archivist, Taylor Jessen. A Sunny Side goal is to turn all those radio shows into comedy videos with forever links.COMING to Sunny Side in 2025!HOLLYWOOD DIRT20 new episodes.Roger Goodstone and 24/7 have been in the Hollywood music business for 40 years. Developed from RETROSPECTIONS, a weekly INSTAGRAM improvisational comedy sketch show hosted by Roger Goodstone and 24/7.Roger Goodstone: Jim Tuner24/7: Mark FiteMelissa Melody: Sara WeedMINUTE DEBATE15 episodes premiering.Toilet Seat up or down? Valet parking yes or no?Lawyer Jeremy Judd: Amos GlickPoet Janet Jillson: Michaela MillerLibrarian Shelly Sharp: Marie ShellC.E.O. Larry Lenox: Ed HolmesHost: John FleckLET'S SAVE THE WORLD!5 episodes premiering.Three futurologists solve world's problems in three minutes.Nether Bullwinkle: John FleckDarena Dalk: Lisa Hori-GarciaGalen Woodstock: Michael ShepperdJANE WILSON VLOG20 new episodes.JANE WILSON lives with her husband, Earle Senior, and son, Earle Junior on a farm in Audobon, Iowa.VLOG written, performed, and produced by Jane Wilson.Soon to be a feature film (fingers crossed).

Sunny Side YouTube 2024 Welcome

