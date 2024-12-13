Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for December 12-18, 2024

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 62 between SR 61 and Union Valley Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 11 and 0: Motorists should be alert for shoulder closures in place and possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadside construction activities through this I.T.S. expansion project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway between Cusick Road and SR 33: SR 162 is reduced from two lanes to one through this project as construction crews perform bridge work in this area. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, workers present, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 334 bridge over CSX Railroad: Motorists should be alert for workers present and lane closures through this bridge repair project. Motorists should use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South near Mile Marker 134.6: On Monday, December 16, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 156 and 161 : Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should expect potential delays, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, US 321/SR 67 Bridge over the Doe River River between N. Sycamore and N. Main: The US 321/SR 67 Bridge over the Doe River in Elizabethton is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Large truck traffic should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

CARTER COUNTY, US 321/SR 159 between Green Hollow Road and Poga Road: This section of US 321/ SR 159 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East at Mile Marker 451: I-40 East is closed at Mile Marker 451 due to damages sustained during recent storm events. I-40 between Mile Marker 447 Hartford Road and Mile Marker 451 Waterville Road is open to local traffic only. I-40 remains closed in North Carolina at the State Line. No thru traffic access to North Carolina on I-40. No large truck traffic should proceed beyond Mile Marker 432 except local deliveries. All thru traffic to North Carolina should follow I-81 North to I-26 East or I-77 South. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

COCKE COUNTY, US 25/70 between Tennessee State Line and Hot Springs, North Carolina: Thru truck traffic is prohibited on US 25/70 in North Carolina between the Tennessee State Line and Hot Springs, North Carolina. Truck traffic to North Carolina should follow I-81 North to I-26 East or I-77 South.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 35 between Old Newport Highway and Fain Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 35 between Log Miles 11.5 and 14.6: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures during daylight hours through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 107 Bridge over the Nolichucky River: The SR 107 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

GREENE COUNTY, SR 351 Bridge over the Nolichucky River between Clemmer Drive and Sand Bar Road: The SR 351 Bridge over the Nolichucky River has been reopened to one lane traffic controlled by a temporary signal. Motorists should expect delays and use extreme caution in this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 between US 11E and bridge over Holston River : Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this concrete rehabilitation project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 at Progress Parkway/Thoroughbred Run Road: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, lane shifts and use extreme caution through this construction project.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, US 25/70/SR 9 over Rimmer Creek (L.M. 13.2) and Koontz Creek (L.M. 14.2): Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures at various times, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 113 at SR 341: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, US 321/SR 159 between Carter County Line and North Carolina State Line: This section of US 321/ SR 159 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 392 and 395: On Sunday, December 15, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. as utility crews perform overhead line work. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 0 and 11: Motorists should be alert for shoulder closures in place and possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadside construction activities through this I.T.S. expansion project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 4 and 10: On Sunday, December 15, 2024 through Thursday, December 19, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform bridge joint repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway construction between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY , US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, US 70 Kingston Pike between Federal Blvd. and Belleaire Drive: Through Friday, Decemb 13, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadside work in this area. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-40 East Ramp to Exit 364: Beginning Monday, December 16, 2024, motorists should be alert for lane shifts and workers present as crews perform concrete repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 82.5: On Sunday, December 15, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 79.1: On Sunday, December 15, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, I-75 North and South near Mile Marker 63: On Monday, December 16, 2024 through Friday, December 20, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews set portable barriers at this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY , US 411/ SR 33 Bridge over Little Tennessee River near Log Mile 16.7: Motorists should be alert for lane reductions through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible slow traffic, and use extreme caution through is area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before July 31, 2025.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros Highway over Stockstill Creek: SR 116 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal through this box bridge replacement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 360.8: On Sunday, December 15, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times though this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY , SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: On Saturday, December 14, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible bridge closure with detour between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews perform deck work. Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 East between Mile Markers 39 and 40.2: I-26 East is reduced to one lane through this area and shifted to the westbound side of the interstate. All vehicles more than 10 feet in width are restricted/prohibited through this area due to narrow lane with no shoulder. Traffic wider than 10 feet in width should follow the wide load detour using I-81 and I-77. The eastbound exit ramp to Exit 40 (Jackson Love Highway) is closed. Motorists should use Exit 37 to access Erwin. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 West between Mile Markers 41.4 and 37: I-26 West is reducedo one lane through this area. All vehicles more than 10 feet in width are restricted/prohibited through this area due to narrow lanes with no shoulder. Traffic wider than 10 feet in width should follow the wide load detour using I-77 and I-81. Motorists should use extreme caon in this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

UNICOI COUNTY, I-26 West near Mile Marker 43.6: On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 36 between Log Miles 0 to 7.5: This section of SR 36 is closed from Log Mile 0 to 7.5 due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 81 near the Washington County Line: This section of SR 81 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers present, and use caution through this area.

VARIOUS ROUTES IN UPPER EAST TN: Motorists should be alert for crews working on several routes in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties as repairs are still ongoing due to damages sustained during Hurricane Helene. Some routes remained closed. Motorists should use extreme caution as th travel these routes. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-81 South near Mile Marker 53.4: On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 Bridge over the Nolichucky River between Taylors Bridge Road and SR 107: The SR 81 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 near the Unicoi County Line: This section of SR 81 is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 353 Bridge over the Nolichucky River: The SR 353 Bridge over the Nolichucky River is closed due to damages sustained during recent storm events. Motorists should seek alternate routes around this area. For current road conditions, go https://smartway.tn.gov/

