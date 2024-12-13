Tennessee Department of Correction to Host Rapid Hiring Event in Mountain City

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction is holding a Rapid Hiring Event at the Northeast Correctional Complex on Dec. 12 for those interested in beginning a career at the facility as a correctional officer.

Qualified applicants can complete their interview and pre-employment requirements at the event and may receive a same-day conditional job offer. Salaries for correctional officers start at $44,520 and increase to $46,752 after 12 months of service. New correctional officers also receive a $5,000 hiring bonus.

All state employees receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and college tuition assistance. Additionally, new correctional officers receive six weeks of paid training at the Tennessee Correction Academy as they go through Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT). During BCOT, officers receive hands-on training in both a facility and classroom setting to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills required for the position.

All applicants must be 18+ and present a state-issued photo ID.

What: Rapid Hiring Event

When: Thursday, December 12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Northeast Correctional Complex, 5249 Highway 67 West, Mountain City, TN 37683