Author Jodi Velazquez YouTuber and Former TV Co-host to Release Memoir/Self-Help Guide and Diabetes Management

PA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “I applaud Jodi’s work and practical wisdom. You can use this book to navigate busy daily life and still win with healthy habits. I will recommend Jodi`s book to all my patients who desire to lose weight and/or have a healthy lifestyle. This book bundled, with advice from your healthcare professionals, will do wonders for you.”- Dr. Esra Karslioglu-French, Board Certified Physician in Endocrinology and Obesity MedicineBestselling Pittsburgh author, YouTuber and former TV Host Jodi Velazquez is releasing her latest book, Know the Enemy. Preventing Weight Gain, Diabetes and Disease a practical Memoir/ Self-Help guide offering simple, step-by-step strategies for healthier eating and lifestyles to prevent weight gain and help diabetes prevention/management. These strategies are backed by Velazquez’s recollection of raising a daughter with Type 1 Diabetes for over 15 years. Release date: November 2024.Know the Enemy… Preventing Weight Gain, Diabetes and Disease was inspired by Velazquez’s experience raising a daughter with diabetes a daughter who was diagnosed at only 19 months old. “It was a long time before my daughter could take the reins herself so I wanted to provide the best care I could until she could manage herself. To fully gain knowledge of diabetes management and be successful, I engaged in continual research, nutrition classes, reading diabetes books, recording meals and daily glucose numbers and most of all analyzing my daily documentation or paying attention to what foods produced what results”.“I originally wanted to write this book for my daughter so that she could know what I learned and how to manage Type 1 diabetes. As I watched the food industry change throughout the years and our obesity issue in the US increase, I realized that many people would benefit from what I learned.” says Velazquez, who published the Slick Move Guide – a money saving relocation guide in 2008 “and it’s also for anyone who wants to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle the natural way. This book isn’t about going on a diet or following a fad; it’s about understanding the challenges of our present-day food industry in the US.” A historic comparison is used throughout the book to provide a granular look at just exactly what happened and why these changes in the US occurred. Most importantly, Velazquez provides ideas, ones that she used, to combat these poor dietary issues.With a better understanding of the challenges within not only our food industry but also our society’s wellness habits we can all make small, meaningful changes that will guide us to better health.”Velazquez’s new book, which was reviewed and edited by Medical Journal Editors, explains in detail certain aspects in the food industry to be aware and cautious of:• How unchecked and overlooked calories contribute to childhood obesity and where this may be happening• the gradual shift from clean, whole foods to pre-packaged, processed foods that emphasize convenience over nutritional value• Unnoticed portion distortion• the lack of awareness and poorly understood dangers of food additives• and much more eye-opening information.Velazquez balances these challenges with easy-to-follow recommendations for improved health, blood sugar, and weight, such as packing your lunch, finding fun ways to incorporate movement into your day, and modifying some of your daily habits to slash calories without sacrificing a lot.“If you are a parent, I assure you that reading this book will help you gain an understanding of our challenging food industry and you will then be able to help teach your children good eating habits and provide them with a lifestyle that will keep them healthy and fit. Anyone who wants to improve their health and gain an understanding of what to watch out for should read this book.”Follow along on Velazquez’s journey and learn more about her latest book by visiting her website: http://www.jodivelazquez.com/

