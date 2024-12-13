Georgia Disaster Recovery Centers Update

ATLANTA – The Disaster Recovery Centers in Butts and Tift counties are set to close permanently this weekend. The recovery center in Lowndes County will close for one day while they move.

Butts County

Butts Park & Recreation Building (Ernest Biles Youth Center)

576 Ernest Biles Drive

Jackson, GA 30233

The recovery center in Butts County will close permanently today, Dec. 13.

Tift County

Tift County Swimming Pool

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794

The center in Tift County will close permanently at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14.

Lowndes County

The center in Lowndes County will close at its current location at 7 p.m. today, Dec. 13; it will reopen at 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, at this new location:

Valdosta State University Foundation Inc.

901 North Patterson St.

Valdosta, GA 31601

Residents can find the center closest to them by going to fema.gov/drc. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 for assistance with their application.

