On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 11:30 a.m., Delaware’s three presidential electors will join Secretary of State Jeff Bullock at Delaware State University in Dover to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States as part of the 2024 Electoral College process. This formal gathering is an essential step in fulfilling the U.S. and Delaware Constitutional duties following the General Election.

This meeting will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the State of Delaware’s YouTube page. The public may access the livestream by clicking here.