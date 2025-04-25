New Delaware Historical Marker Design Unveiling

Delaware’s historical markers are getting a makeover. The unveiling ceremony of the new design for the State of Delaware Historic Markers will be held at the Delaware Public Archives on April 29, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

Created by the same forge, the new design will have an enhanced appearance, incorporating the Great State Seal of Delaware. The first two markers in the style featuring the Great State Seal of Delaware will be:

DE-1 – Delaware Public Archives Building

DE-2 – The State of Delaware Historical Markers Program.

This event is free to the public and will last approximately one hour. No reservations are required. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact Victoria Mooers at (302) 744-5036 or e-mail victoria.mooers@delaware.gov.

About the State of Delaware Historical Markers Program:

The State of Delaware Historical Markers Program traces its origins to 1929, when Governor C. Douglass Buck appointed a committee to review Delaware’s notable historic sites and develop a way to identify them. In 1931, the General Assembly of Delaware passed an act establishing a commission to erect historical markers throughout the state. The markers in each county were numbered sequentially as they were proposed, preceded by NC (New Castle), K (Kent), and S (Sussex) to note the county in which they were located. Since the 1930s, the State of Delaware has erected over 700 markers. The Delaware Public Archives has administered the Historical Markers Program since 1990.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit the website at archives.delaware.gov.